James Webb: Telescope’s Broadband Antenna Activates

NASA announced this Sunday (26) that the Gimballed Antenna Assembly (GAA), one of the main sets of communications antennas for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has been successfully activated. It includes a broadband dish that will be responsible for sending, twice a day, no less than 28.6 GB of scientific data to teams on Earth.

According to the agency, temperature and stress sensors scattered around the telescope were also successfully activated. As a result, your data is now available to engineers who monitor the spacecraft’s thermal and structural system.

The day before, on Saturday (25), a route correction maneuver called Mid-Course Correction Burn 1a (MCC-1a) was successfully executed. Lasting 56 minutes, it started at 9:50 am EDT and was used to place the JWST on a trajectory towards Lagrange Point L2 on the Earth/Sun system, its final destination.

The maneuver was necessary because the Ariane 5 rocket that took the telescope into space on its launch gave it less thrust than necessary. This was on purpose: if Webb got too much momentum, he couldn’t turn to move back to Earth because that would directly expose the telescope’s optics and structure to the Sun, overheating them and aborting the science mission before it even began.

To put it mildly: the telescope, which needs to work at temperatures close to absolute zero, would be “cooked”. To avoid this, NASA increases acceleration gradually, in three stages. Keeping the culinary analogy, it’s like a cook who only gets the salt in the recipe right before serving the dish. After all, it’s easier to add salt than it is to remove it.

Two other correction maneuvers are scheduled before the JWST reaches its destination. The next is Mid-Course Correction Burn 1b (MCC-1b) and should be held this Monday (27). According to NASA, it has a short duration and will be executed before the deployment of the shield that protects the James Webb from solar radiation. The last maneuver, MCC-2, will be performed 29 days after launch, and will place the telescope in an ideal orbit around Lagrange Point L2.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most expensive mission in NASA history, estimated to cost nearly $10 billion. Among its objectives are to observe the formation of the first galaxies, 13.5 billion years ago, and to determine the composition of the atmosphere of exoplanets, the name given to planets outside our solar system.

