James Webb: Who Was Honored by NASA in the Largest Space Telescope in History

James E. Webb Shows Rocket Models to President Harry S. Truman During a Visit to NASA's Newly Opened Headquarters

Credit, Getty Images

NASA, the US space agency, describes James Webb as someone who “did more for science than any other employee” of the US government.

Many astronomers consider him one of the best directors the space agency has ever had, because under his direction one of the most impressive projects in history was achieved: the landing of man on the moon.

For the American aerospace industry, James Webb revolutionized the sector in such a way that NASA decided to give his name to the largest space telescope in history.

After its launch has been delayed several times, the telescope finally started its mission this Saturday (25/12) to look for the first stars that lit up the cosmos.

