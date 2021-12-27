James Webb: Why the European Space Agency launches its rockets from South America | World

It is a small territory in continental South America, with just 83,846 square kilometers, an area equivalent to that of Santa Catarina.

But within its borders is one of the most important space centers in Europe: Kourou, jointly managed by the European Space Agency (ESA), the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) and the company Arianespace.

French Guiana, with around 259,109 inhabitants and a very low population density, plays a key role in the space race, not only in Europe, but also in the world.

It was from there that the James Webb, the largest space telescope in history, took off on Saturday (25/12) aboard the Ariane 5 rocket.

Considered the successor to NASA’s (United States Space Agency) Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb was designed to look deeper into the universe and, as a result, detect events that occurred long ago, more than 13.5 billion years ago .

Scientists also hope to use their more advanced capabilities to study the atmospheres of distant planets, hoping to detect signs of life.

Costing $10 billion (BRL 57 billion), the James Webb, which took 30 years to build, is led by NASA in conjunction with ESA.

Webb is destined for an observation station about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. On this trip, which is expected to last a month, the telescope will trigger its primary mirror, 6.5 meters in diameter, and a shield to protect its observations of the cosmos from the light and heat of the Sun.

The objective is to obtain images of the first objects that formed after the Big Bang.

And everything will be managed from the control room located in Kourou.

“I can say that (the European space centre) has one of the best locations in the world in terms of suitability for launch into space,” Julio Aprea, one of the mission managers, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service. .

NASA Successfully Launches James Webb Telescope

In 1964, France had to choose a location to launch its satellites. The European country no longer had Algeria, which had become independent in 1962.

Fourteen sites were analyzed until experts chose Kourou, a city in French Guiana located about 55 km from the capital, Cayenne, and 500 km from the Equator.

There were many aspects evaluated, from historical, political and even technical.

This region, inhabited by European settlers since the 17th century and once a penal center, officially became an overseas department of France in 1946.

The geopolitical aspect is of considerable importance. Despite being in the Northeast of South America, the French Guiana is part of France — its official language, therefore, is French and its currency, the euro. This simplifies things.

Finally, in 1975, the French government made the decision to share its Center Spatial Guyanais with the newly created ESA.

But it is its strategic position on the map that is ideal for space scientists and engineers.

Almost the entire country is covered by rainforests. This represents a safety advantage in the event of an accident.

It is also not affected by cyclones or hurricanes, as these are formed more towards the Caribbean.

French Guiana has its north and east coast washed by the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. she is a 102 degree launch angle, allowing you to carry out all possible space missions.

Aprea explains that for launches or geostationary transfer orbits, in which most communication satellites are located, rockets have to take off to the east.

But on its way to space, the rocket “drops off” from layers that fall in unpopulated locations. In the case of French Guiana, this place is on the ocean.

But it’s also easy to launch into polar orbits from there, heading northwest. These orbits are synchronized with the Sun, which means that the satellite positioned in this orbit will pass over the same point on Earth at the same time every day.

“If the Sun is always in the same position, the shadows will always be the same, so you can better analyze the different changes. If instead you go through the same point, but you have different positions from the Sun, the shadows change and it’s much more difficult to analyze what you’re seeing,” explains Aprea.

Some of Kourou’s most important launches were the first (1968), the Europa 2 rocket launch (1971), the Ariane 1 (1979, ESA’s first successful rocket), the Soyuz (2011) and the Vega (2012 ).

The "slingshot effect" is the energy created by the speed of rotation of the Earth around the axis of the poles.

The “slingshot effect” is the energy created by the Earth’s rotation speed around the axis of the poles.

Remember that the closer an object is to the equator, the faster it moves. This is because an object that is in the middle of the world has to rotate faster than one located at the planet’s poles.

The Earth’s rotation time is approximately 24 hours. But depending on latitude, the speed used for an object to complete its rotation in that time can change.

The equator line measures 40,075 kilometers. But as we move towards the poles, the circumferential line gets smaller, so less speed is used to complete the turn in 24 hours.

This energy gives an initial boost to the rockets at takeoff.

“Imagine two cars that have to accelerate to 100 km/h. One starts from 0 km/h and the other starts at 30 km/h. Obviously, the second will arrive faster. That’s the advantage of the equator.” , explains Aprea.

This initial boost is very useful for space launches, as saves fuel and weight.

If the launch is made at other latitudes, the effect changes and more fuel is consumed. It would also add considerable weight, up to hundreds of pounds, which makes “a big difference,” Aprea adds.

“Going up and down is very easy. What takes more work is getting into orbit because you have to go really fast to get such a speed that you stay in orbit.”

ESA is already developing the Ariane 6 rocket with which it intends to increase the number of launches. The French space agency is preparing the facilities in Kourou for the launch of this rocket in the second quarter of 2022.