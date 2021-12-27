Jandrei says the chance to work with Rogério Ceni weighed in in his decision to defend São Paulo | São Paulo

Goalkeeper Jandrei, formerly of Santos, signed a contract with São Paulo until December 31, 2023 – with the possibility of an extension for two more seasons. And he says that he made the decision to defend Tricolor in part for the chance to work with Rogério Ceni, the current coach of the team and multi-campaign for the club when he was a goalkeeper.

– I was very happy when I heard about São Paulo’s interest. And I’ll have the opportunity to work with Rogério Ceni, that weighed on my decision too – said the 28-year-old player.

Read too:

+ Jewel 2022: Juan is hope for attack

Jandrei will dispute a spot with goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, the team’s starter since 2019, when he was signed by Querétaro, from Mexico. Since then, he hasn’t had a reserve that threatens his status on the team.

1 of 3 São Paulo announces the hiring of Jandrei — Photo: Disclosure São Paulo announces the hiring of Jandrei — Photo: Disclosure

The Tricolor went after Jandrei after signing Lucas Perri’s loan to Náutico. Volpi has been a regular at São Paulo for three seasons and is unlikely to be out of the team, either through injury or suspension. In 2021, he played 64 of the team’s 70 games. The goalkeeper, however, lived a season of ups and downs and entered the sights of the fans. And now it has won new competition.

– It is an honor to wear the shirt of São Paulo, a traditional football club. I am proud and will do my best to honor the club colors. (…) I will dedicate myself to the full, and the fans can expect a lot of fights alongside my new teammates – said the reinforcement.

2 of 3 Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

At Santos, Jandrei would only have a contract until the end of the São Paulo Championship – that’s why he asked to be released. He was hired by Alvinegro during the season to make up for the absences of João Paulo and John, who suffered injuries.

João Paulo has established himself as the starting lineup for the team, while John is close to being released by the doctors. With that, Jandrei could become the third goalkeeper for Santos.

Born in Itaqui, in Rio Grande do Sul, Jandrei started his career in the base categories of Internacional. After the formation process, he moved to Novo Hamburgo in 2014 and defended the club from Rio Grande do Sul for two seasons.

So, in 2016, the archer made his move to Atlético Tubarão and was one of the highlights of the Santa Catarina Championship the following year. The performances aroused the interest of Chapecoense, which hired the athlete in 2017 to be part of the team’s reconstruction after the plane accident.

In Chapecó, Jandrei played over 100 games and took the lead in the club’s restart, which was one of the sensations of the 2017 Brazilian Championship, before being negotiated with Genoa, from Italy.

After playing in European football, the goalkeeper returned to Brazil to defend Athletico (2020-2021) and Santos (2021). For Alvinegro, there was only one game played: the goalless draw against Sport, for the Brazilian Championship.

+ See how Tricolor is moving on the market

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: