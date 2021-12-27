Jean-Marc Vallée dies at the age of 58

Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Dallas Shopping Club, sharp objects and Big Little Lies, died last Sunday night (26) at the age of 58. The cause of death, which occurred suddenly, is still unknown (via deadline).

Vallee’s recurring partner, Nathan Ross said in a statement that the director “it represented creativity, authenticity and trying to do things differently. He was a real artist and a generous and kind guy. Everyone who worked with him could see the talent and vision he had. He was a friend, creative partner and big brother to me. We’ll miss the conductor, but it’s comforting to know that his wonderful style and the impactful work he shared with the world will live on forever.”.

Born in 1963 in Montreal, Canada, Vallée gained prominence in the industry after directing The Young Queen Victoria, 2009. Four years later, he was nominated for oscar for your work in Dallas Shopping Club. Between 2017 and 2019, he developed the series Big Little Lies and sharp objects to the HBO.

Vallee leaves behind two children, Alex and Émile.