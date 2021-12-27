Jean-Marc Vallee, director of ‘Dallas Shopping Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ dies – 12/27/2021 – Illustrated

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee, known for the movie “Dallas Shopping Club”, died on Sunday (26), aged 58.

Quebec-born director and producer was nominated for an Academy Award for “Dallas Shopping Club” in 2013, a film that won actor awards for Matthew McConaughey and supporting actor awards for Jared Leto.

In recent years, Vallee has been acclaimed for his work on the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” for which he received an Emmy, and “Sharp Objects.”

US media reported that Vallee died in his cabin near Quebec City. The cause of death was not disclosed by authorities.

HBO said it was “in shock at the news of his sudden death”.

“Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant and very dedicated filmmaker,” says the company’s statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and doing things differently,” Vallee’s production partner Nathan Ross said in a statement.

“The master will be sorely missed, but it’s a comfort to know that his beautiful style and the impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Jean-Marc Vallee has also directed other critically acclaimed films, including “CRAZY – Locos de Amor” (2005), “The Young Queen Victoria” (2009, Oscar winner for costume) and “Livre” (2014), for which Reese Witherspoon was nominated for an Oscar.