Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of ‘Dallas Shopping Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Dies at Age 58 | Pop & Art

According to information from the filmmaker’s agent, friends and family of the Canadian director are in shock with sudden death. Vallée died in his cabin near Quebec City, in the Canadian state of the same name.
With a solid career, he was an award-winning director, editor and producer. He won an Emmy and a DGA Award for the series “Big Little Lies”, and was nominated for an Academy Award for directing “Buying Club Dallas.”
Nathan Ross, Vallée’s partner producer on productions such as “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects,” lamented the director’s passing.
“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying [fazer] things differently. He was a real artist and a generous and loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and big brother to me. The conductor will be sorely missed, but it’s a comfort to know that his beautiful style and impactful work that he shared with the world will live”.
Jean-Marc Vallee leaves behind two children.
In 2017, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jean-Marc Vallée, and the rest of the ‘Big Little Lies’ cast thank the Emmy for Best Limited Series — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
With more than 15 productions under his belt, Vallée has won several awards. For the feature “CRAZY – Loucos de Amo”, he was considered best director at the Canadian Genie Awards. The production still got the better of three other categories.
He was also nominated for an Oscar for best director for “Buying Club Dallas”, but he did not take the statuette. Despite this, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey who starred in the film were awarded for the production.
The director was also successful with the series “Big Little Lies”. The series starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman earned Vallée an Emmy for Best Miniseries, Film or Special Direction.
Vallée’s filmography also features “The Young Queen Victoria” (2009, Oscar winner for costume) and “Livre” (2014), for which Witherspoon was nominated for an Oscar.