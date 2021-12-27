Jorge Jesus believes that Flamengo could have expected a decision against Porto and is frustrated with the choice for Paulo Sousa

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Flamengo has a new coach. After all the expectations for the return of Jorge Jesus, Rubro-Negro made a deal with the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, from the Polish national team, and should officially announce the coach in the next few days.

According to what was found by the Fans.com, the agreement between Flamengo and Paulo Sousa frustrated Jorge Jesus. That’s because the coach indicated his desire to return to the Rio team and believes that Rubro-Negro could have waited for the match between Porto x Benfica, next Thursday (30), to make his decision.

Between Jesus and his fatigue there is an understanding that Flamengo knew that nothing could be done before the matches against Porto. Furthermore, forcing an exit during this period of decisions against the Portuguese rival would be “lack of professional pride”.

A crucial fact for Flamengo’s decision by Paulo Sousa was the official statement jointly between Benfica and Jorge Jesus reaffirming the permanence of JJ and attacking rumors that Mister would have said ‘yes’ to Braz and Spindel during the meeting. However, according to a person from the coach’s staff, it was enough to calm fans and the local press. The Red-Negro, however, did not understand it that way.

“Can you imagine Paulo being presented in January with Mister unemployed and available?”, finished the source heard by Fans.

Since the departure for Portugal, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel kept the meeting agenda, but always having JJ as a priority. Including extending the stay in Europe. However, despite the calm preached, the planning was already starting to get tight, considering that decisions for reinforcements, departures and reformulation in the commission would pass by the new coach. Paulo Sousa should arrive in Brazil only after the New Year. Flamengo has a rerun scheduled for January 10th.

READ MORE

Flamengo announces a billionaire budget for 2022 with projections for hiring, sales and debt reduction; see detailed numbers

Flamengo doubles the sponsors contract and will have a uniform with astronomical value in 2022; see how much the club receives from each brand

River Plate establishes value to negotiate “new Suarez” with Flamengo and Palmeiras

Rafinha, Gilberto, Zárate, Rodriguinho: 18 players who must not renew their contract after the end of the Brasileirão

Marcos Braz reveals the name of a player who is leaving Flamengo

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news about football, games and other sports