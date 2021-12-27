Jorge Jesus gets annoyed and takes a stand after Flamengo hits Paulo Sousa

Rubro-Negro should choose the Poland national team coach to be the team’s new commander, while Mister did not reach an agreement with Benfica regarding his eventual departure

Flamengo is about to define who will be the team’s next coach for the season to come. Since last week, the club’s board of directors has been in Europe and has been in conversations with different names to close the hiring of the next commander in 2022. However, the proportions taken around the eventual chosen one have stirred many sides of the story.

Quoted as the main name for the Flemish board, coach Jorge Jesus was under strong speculation of being fired from Benfica after his team’s defeat by Porto, 3-0, last Thursday (23), in the Portuguese Cup . However, he was kept in the position – Portuguese newspapers reported that the only way for Mister to leave the Lisbon team would be if he himself resigned, which would exempt Benfica from bearing the termination fine, in a contract in force until June 2022.

Without Jesus in the spotlight, Flamengo sees Paulo Sousa as a good name to lead the team. The also Portuguese commander of the Polish team and has already shown himself positive to an agreement with the Rubro-Negro, which is possible. And the choice of the new name irritated Jorge Jesus. According to ‘Goal’, JJ even said to some friends that Flamengo could wait a little longer to get it right with him., showing some trepidation when seeing the club choose another professional for the position shortly after looking for him.

Marcos Braz, who is in Portugal, said he did not want to interfere in the dismissal of coaches and admitted to the focus on Flamengo’s planning, which wants to define the new coach before the start of next season. With Paulo Sousa’s “yes” and the unfeasible situation for Jorge Jesus to leave Benfica, since Flamengo would not pay the coach’s termination fine, the agreement between Flamengo and Paulo Sousa seems increasingly imminent.

In charge of the Polish national team since January this year, Paulo Sousa has a history in teams from other leagues in Europe, such as Bordeaux, which he led between March 2019 and August 2020, and Fiorentina, which he led between June 2015 and June 2017. If he hits Flamengo, Paulo Sousa will do his second job as a coach outside Europe – the first was at Tianjin Tianhai, in China, between 2017 and 2018.