Jorge Jesus is upset with leaders of Flamengo, says the newspaper

Jorge Jesus is upset and desolate with the leaders of Flamengo, who decided not to wait for a change in the situation of the current Benfica coach and sought to make things right with Paulo Sousa. Mister believed that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel could wait until Thursday, when the Eagles face Porto, to make a decision.

If Jesus is defeated in the match valid for the Portuguese Championship, the Encarnados distance themselves in the fight for the title and the commander could be fired. This new fact should facilitate negotiations between the Rio team and the coach, since JJ would be without a club.

However, the agreement between Flamengo and Paulo Sousa closes the doors for a brief return of Jesus to Rio de Janeiro. Even so, the name of the current commander of Poland has not yet been announced and the president of the federation has already stated that he refused a request from the coach himself for the contract termination.

Despite having classified Benfica for the round of 16 of the Champions League and having placed the team in the semifinals of the League Cup, the Eagles were eliminated from the Portuguese Cup and have already lost a derby against Sporting at Estádio da Luz in the Portuguese Championship.