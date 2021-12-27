Jorge Jesus no longer sees the mood to continue at Benfica after the 30th; Mister wanted Fla to wait – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro made a deal with Paulo Sousa, but Jorge Jesus understands that the Rio club was too quick to make the decision.

Flamengo came to an agreement and defined Paulo Sousa as the coach for the 2022 season. Jorge Jesus, the main target, did not give security to the Rio directors, who chose to go on with life without the coach who was successful in Fla between 2019 and 2020. O Mister , however, believes that Mais Querido could wait a little longer, as he no longer sees the mood to stay at Benfica (POR).

Officially, Jorge Jesus has the speech that he will fulfill the contract with Benfica. However, backstage, in contact with close people, the coach had already expressed an interest in returning to Mengão. In addition, for several reasons, the coach sees a huge weariness, which leaves him with no mood to continue with the team incarnate after the game on the 30th, against Porto, for the Portuguese Championship. The information was initially published by GE.

In direct contact with Jorge Jesus, Marcos Braz, vice president of soccer, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the ministry, did not feel secure in the coach. Mister had not even guaranteed that he would return to Fla in case of resignation at Benfica. At the same time, Paulo Sousa approached Internacional, and Rubro-Negro could be left without the two main options for 2022. Therefore, the leaders decided to move forward and closed with Sousa.

Jorge Jesus, however, was scared and surprised, as, in fact, he was inclined to return to Brazil, where he was successful in 2019 and 2020. People close to him claim that Mister was frustrated and dismayed when confirming that Flamengo was right with Paulo Sousa. Rubro-Negro is now going on with another coach, and the squad will be back on January 10, with Sousa already in charge of the pre-season.