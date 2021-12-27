Jorge Jesus was devastated by the decision of the leaders of Flamengo, says Portuguese press

The duo Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel did not hide their desire to prioritize a return of Jorge Jesus to Flamengo throughout the search for a new coach. However, the commitment of Mister to Benfica spoke louder and, as everything indicates, Paulo Sousa should be announced for the vacancy. Even so, according to the Portuguese press, the coach was disappointed with the managers for not having extended the deadline a little further. Until this Thursday, at least, day of derby in the Portuguese Championship.

“Jorge Jesus was devastated by the fact that those responsible for Flamengo did not wait to see if their situation in Luz could change. The coach believes that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel could have made a commitment to wait at least until next Thursday, the day of the new derby with Porto”, mentioned an excerpt from an article published by the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, on Monday Thursday, the 27th.

Despite Jesus’ relationship with Benfica being on a collision course, on the morning of Christmas Eve, the club’s board of directors decided to keep the coach in charge.

The coach swayed after the defeat by Porto, 3-0, in a match valid for the Portuguese Cup. However, President Rui Costa was with Mister and arranged the continuity of the work, already focused on Thursday’s classic.