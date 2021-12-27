José de Abreu says he was wrong to offend Tabata and that on Twitter there are many lows – 12/27/2021 – Illustrated

Abbreugraphy was a rapid X-ray examination of the lungs, mandatory for Brazilian workers in the first half of the 20th century. Its inventor, Manoel de Abreu, from São Paulo, was even nominated for the Nobel. Now, “Abreugrafia” becomes the name of a book, written by another São Paulo actor, actor José de Abreu, who smokes a rolled-up cigarette during the interview.

“Every time I come to Europe, I go back to smoking this disgraceful little cigarette”, says the occasional smoker author, by video call. He talks about Portugal, where he went with his wife, Carol Junger, after finishing the recording of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

It is obvious that the book “Abreugrafia” has absolutely nothing to do with the lung exam, the title is a play on words with the author’s last name and the literary genre of the book. It’s a two-volume autobiography of the actor who, despite never being a Nobel Prize nominee, had a remarkable trajectory capable of filling 796 pages.

Abreu shows in his book that he has always lived, in some way or another, in accordance with the spirit of his time.

In the late 1960s, he was part of the student movement and fought against the military dictatorship. He was in the famous battle on Maria Antônia street, in São Paulo, was arrested and was part of the Tuca theater, of the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo.

In the 1970s, he gave up his career as a salesman of typewriters at IBM while pulling tobacco in the dunes of Gal, in Ipanema, and went to get his feet wet in the movement of debunde and eat brown rice in Bahia. Then he went to be hairy in Europe, where he traveled on acid and in a used van.

He got married, got married, became gaucho, worked in theatre, filmed, became a São Paulo native again, won a Kikito, went to Globo. Now, at 75, instead of doing the “it was good time in my time” type, he signals that he is keeping his radar alert to changes and with both feet stuck in the present.

First, because today it demonstrates that it is dealing with identity guidelines. Second, because Abreu is not one to run away from a fight on Twitter. Hard to be more fashionable than that. “I’m rooting for it, I really want to have a black grandson”, says the actor, who also remembers his youngest daughter, who is trans. “I immediately protected her, you know, animal? It never occurred to me that this was crazy in her head.”

“I usually say, man, that life gives me a lot of opportunities to learn,” he says. “It seems like these things that happen to me to help me learn make sense, you know?” But that doesn’t make you immune to growing pains. “I’ve done years of analysis. We don’t change overnight. It’s a process of transformation.”

“I remember that story by José Mayer. I understood that letter from him when he said that maybe he hadn’t realized he was living in another time”, says Abreu, about his professional colleague who was accused of sexual harassment by a costume designer at Globo and ended up fired.

The reporter then asks if there was any kind of learning after the episode involving Tabata Amaral, when the actor retweeted the phrase “if I meet in the street, punch until arrested”, which referred to the deputy of the São Paulo PSB and columnist for this newspaper.

“Man, there are two aspects to it,” he replies. “There’s an aspect that RT [retuitar] it is not an endorsement. I always RT everything. I remember RT very well,” he says.

Abreu says that the intention of the sharing was to show the type of reaction that the parliamentarian was causing on the network. “It was showing ‘look what they’re saying about you’, look how crazy it gets. ‘You, at best, are provoking low instincts.'”

After talking to people from the PSB, PT and journalists who followed the case, he says he believes he ended up getting involved in a family dispute in Pernambuco. “Because there is an extremely complicated situation there. [Amaral] is dating with João [Campos, do PSB, prefeito do Recife], and the PSB and PT have been negotiating a campaign together for months.”

“Did I make a mistake on that RT? I made a mistake, I realized I made a mistake. But I keep giving RT in everything I think I should.”

And, to comment on part of the criticism he received, he turns his gaze to identity, this time in a more critical way. “It happened to a black LGBT councilor from the PT in Campinas [Paolla Miguel], was cursed with black garbage. There was not the same sorority as with the white woman from São Paulo”, he compares.

And about his not infrequent Twitter clashes, as if to demonstrate that the online sururus he takes part in are democratic, he asks, “Can I only reach middle-class men?” “If I’m arguing with a trans or a gay, an Indian or a black person, I’m accused of prejudice. By whom? These days not by the pocketnarists, but by the circus. My feminist friends call them ‘feminists’.”

“And then the fight is ‘Zé de Abreu or Ciro, who is more misogynistic?’. Neither Ciro nor I are misogynists”, he adds.

He recently decided to temporarily delete his Twitter account. “Detox,” he explains. “Give me a break, I’m suffering a lot of attacks. A lot would come down.”

The reporter asks Abreu, who has recently joined the Workers’ Party, for his assessment of Mario Frias’s administration at the Special Secretariat for Culture. “There’s no management, right?”, he replies. “An actor who goes to work armed, with a weapon on the table. The Secretary of Culture. The weapon of culture is literature, books, plastic arts, theater, cinema, dance. These are our weapons”, he comments.

“So when I talk about my willingness to ‘go to the sacrifice’ and run for Congress, one of the things I think about is my fellow chamberlains, technicians, theater carpenters and who are all unemployed.”

But Abreu rethought the sacrifice, and the family spoke louder. “I can’t break my family,” he told journalist Mônica Bergamo’s column. “I had already taken the risks. But I can’t transfer that to the whole family.”

He says he finds it funny how the right has a serious problem with culture. “The impression I get is that they don’t know and that it’s a world they can’t enter, they can’t understand. And then they’re afraid of the unknown.”

“During the dictatorship, we thought that a play would make people take up arms. Obviously it was our petulance. But the impression that they were [direita atual] give is that. What can a play do? Why ban a theater play?”

“If the next president wants to resume what was done in terms of culture, he will first have to rebuild the ministry.” And, if the next president is Lula, would this non-deputy accept an invitation to be Minister of Culture?

“Honestly I think there are better prepared people.” He remembers actor Antonio Grassi, who headed Funarte in the first Lula government and is now the president of the Inhotim Institute, in addition to Eliane Costas, who was sponsorship manager at Petrobras from 2002 to 2013.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t accept an invitation. I say there are people better prepared than me, in my point of view. But if it’s a condition, I don’t know, sometimes the national interest is greater than the personal interest.”