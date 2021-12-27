Juliana Paes reveals trouble behind the scenes in Pantanal: “It’s hot”

Life for the Pantanal cast is not easy. Chosen to play Maria Marruá in the new version of the classic by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, Juliana Paes revealed in an interview with Altas Horas that she has been going through troubles to be able to record the plot scenes, which will have a large part of its chapters made in Mato Grosso do Sul. “You came out of the shower and you’re already dripping. But it’s a wonderful heat, mainly because of the human warmth”, confided the actress.

“I’m tanned by the Pantanal. We are in between the comings and goings of recordings. They are wonderful people, a wonderful team that is helping us there. There is a structure for us to record in places. We are not staying in hotels, we are staying on farms. So there are the pedestrians, the whole gang… I’ll be back [para o Rio de Janeiro] and I already miss it”, she admitted, in an interview shown in the early hours of this Sunday (26). The first chapter of the new version of the Manchete phenomenon should only air on March 14, after the conclusion of Um Lugar ao Sol — which continues to struggle to get the taste of viewers across the country.

Most of the cast, as well as Juliana Paes, and the Pantanal production team are on collective vacations during the Christmas and New Year period. The works will only be fully resumed in January, when part of the actors will travel again to Mato Grosso do Sul to record new scenes for the serial. However, the trend is that most of the works in the next year will be made from the scenographic city set up at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro.

The scenes shot in Mato Grosso do Sul are being shot in the city of Aquidauana, in the interior of the state. The place, which has about 50,000 inhabitants, has turned into a kind of makeshift Projac, with farms serving as a support base for the production, in addition to hosting cast and crew members. According to TV Morena, an affiliate of Globo in Campo Grande, more than 100 people are involved in the next nine o’clock soap opera.