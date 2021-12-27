Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, announces the signing of striker Borja

Abhishek Pratap

Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, announced a new reinforcement for the 2022 season. The Colombian club informed that striker Miguel Borja, who belonged to Palmeiras, was signed permanently.

“Miguel Borja returns to his home. The scorer will wear his white shirt again. An ideal gift for Junior fans this Christmas,” published the Colombian club.

Despite belonging to Verdão, Borja was on loan at Grêmio and played for the club in the 2021 season. According to information, Palmeiras sold 50% of the athlete’s rights for 3.5 million dollars (R$ 20 million at the current price). with the other 50%. The value could still reach 4 million dollars if the player achieves goals in the contract.

