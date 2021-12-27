Karoline Lima shares Militão’s reaction upon learning that he will be a father

Defender Éder Militão did not believe in the pregnancy of his girlfriend Karoline Lima. The video shared by the model and businesswoman shows Militão distrustful when he receives the news. The couple are expecting their first child.

In a video chat conversation, Karoline asked what Militão’s dream was. The player replied that it would be winning the Champions League and the World Cup. She then quoted a recent conversation between the couple, and the quarterback replied “having a child”.

Karoline told her boyfriend that “we are three lives”. Militão, however, did not believe and called his beloved a “liar”. The model showed the pregnancy test, but it took her time to convince the merengue defender.

After insisting, Militão believed in his girlfriend’s novelty, and opened a wide smile to celebrate.

The pregnancy announcement took place yesterday, in a post on social media. This is the couple’s first child, who has been together since July.

“And since Christmas is synonymous with birth, with family, we want to tell you that we’ve started to build ours. Yes, people, we’re pregnant! This baby is the realization of our dream (we’ll tell you everything later), we’re very happy! It’s hard to fool you, huh? Get ready to be uncles. So, is it a boy or a girl?”, published the couple in a shared post on Instagram.