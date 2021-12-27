Know if your cell phone is suitable for receiving 5G technology

The 5G internet should reach the biggest Brazilian cities by the end of the first half of 2022. In light of the news, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released a list of devices compatible with the new technology. In total there are 45 cell phones.

New 5G technology

In a note, Anatel informed that the customer can confirm if the device is ready to access the network, checking if there is an approval seal located in the manual. Another option is to consult the operator.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical features regulated by Anatel”, highlights the note.

See the list of compatible devices:

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

Nokia G50.

asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip.

realme

Realme 7 5G;

Realme 8 5G;

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Telecommunications companies start deployment of 5G in Brazil

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, spoke in an interview to the A Voz do Brasil program about the timetable for the implementation of the fifth generation of mobile connectivity, 5G. According to Faria, Natal, São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte should soon receive the necessary infrastructure for the technology. The telecommunications operator TIM, which was one of the bidders in the 5G auction, informed that it is already in the process of implementing the so-called 5G Full – which uses specific bands dedicated to the full functioning of the technology – in these cities.

This is because the terms of technology implementation provide that operators will be able to start using frequencies immediately, as long as they respect the coverage deadline for all capitals until July 2022. The minister cited Franca (AM), Uberaba (MG) and Uberlândia (MG) as examples of other locations that have already started the necessary protocols for 5G. Natal (RN) will also have an anticipation in the offer of the new technology. “Instead of a limited number of antennas, they will fully anticipate the number of antennas in the auction. We will have this in several places”, he informed.

