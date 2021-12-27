Larissa Manoela shakes at the base with Rafa Vitti in the first scene of Além da Ilusão · TV News

Larissa Manoela appeared for the first time as Elisa in the telenovela Além da Ilusão – the replacement for Nos Tempos do Imperador at six o’clock. This Sunday (26), Globo aired a call with its main bets for 2022, and the plot that marks the debut of the former SBT actress on the broadcaster and Pantanal were some of the highlights. The 20-year-old actress starred with Rafael Vitti and shivered with magic done by his character.

In the story, she will play two sisters at different stages. The eldest, Elisa, will be mysteriously killed. The girl’s boyfriend, Vitti’s role, is arrested as guilty. Ten years later, out of jail, he will be surprised by the similarity of Elisa’s younger sister, Isadora, also played by Larissa.

lulli launching today on netflix and the globo releasing a scene from beyond illusion…larissa manoela omnipresent yes ! 🪄pic.twitter.com/oDvUuUlu2t — kanie | LULLI AT NETFLIX (@kanietaques) December 26, 2021

The star of the Carousel (2013) remake was hired by the new broadcaster in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 pandemic was enacted. The telenovela was supposed to premiere at the beginning of last year, but everything changed.

“I was quite anxious, but understanding that, at some point, the day would come. I’m seeing all of this coming true, that expectation I had, now being real,” she said in an interview released by Globo.

“The story is beautiful, the characters are very special. They are girls ahead of their time, even if they are in the 1930s and 1940s [respectivamente]. They have a lot of personality, they are strong girls, who know what they want, who don’t give up on what they want,” said the actress.

Accustomed to contemporary plots, the actress will also have her first experience with a period soap opera. “I’ve always had an enormous desire and I feel very fulfilled to be living, even, in two different times because we have the 1930s and then the 1940s. It’s been very interesting. I’m very happy to see the involvement of so many people, so many professionals dedicated to helping us, and a cast totally immersed in this process, to be able to give their best,” he declared.

