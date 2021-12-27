Larissa Manoela’s ex is convicted of lying to court about treason

The São Paulo Court considered that actor João Guilherme Ávila lied in a lawsuit and convicted him of litigation in bad faith. He will have to pay a fine of R$1,000.

In May, João Guilherme, who is the son of country singer Leonardo and starred in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana (SBT)”, sued the digital influencer Dri Paz, claiming that she had defamed him by saying on her social networks that he had betrayed the actress Larissa Manoela, who was his girlfriend in adolescence.

In the process, in which he asked for compensation of R$ 10 thousand, the actor calls the digital influencer a “duty opportunist” and “Nelson Rubens from Generation Y” and says that, in order to try to “bomb the internet at any cost”, she spreads false news.

In the petition, he said the “false allegations” called his dignity into question and challenged Dri Paz to prove that he “gored” Larissa Manoela.

The digital influencer defended herself in court saying that the actor participated in November this year in a podcast in which he admitted to having betrayed Larissa Manoela.

“The author himself [do processo, João Guilherme] he admitted, before more than 3 million people, that in fact he betrayed his ex-girlfriend,” Dri Paz told the court. “The bad faith in altering the truth of the facts and seeking compensation for moral damages is evident.”

Judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa agreed with the digital influencer’s argument and condemned the actor for litigation in bad faith. In addition to the R$1,000 fine, he will also have to pay R$1,500 in fees to Dri Paz’s lawyers.

“João Guilherme changes the truth of the facts by arguing that he never cheated on his ex-girlfriend, while confessing to the press that he did,” said the magistrate in the sentence. “In several passages of your petition, you have made statements that are inconsistent with the truth.”

The actor can still appeal the decision.