Lary Bottino takes drastic action against Bil Araújo and the worst happens

Bil Araújo he made it clear a long time ago that he wanted nothing to do with lary bottino, from the confinement of The Farm 2021. However, she seems not to have understood the situation.

Things only got worse for her when the famous came across a kiss between Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari out here. In the face of this, she took a drastic attitude.

Dissatisfied, the ex-peoa broke relations with the two and stopped following them on Instagram. Who noticed the attitude were the internet users, who do not waste time in gossip.

Nobody knows if the reason would have really been that, but everything indicates that it was. She spent the entire show trying to be with him and ended up getting rejected every time.

Out here, he responded about the possibility of taking her out here and engaging in romance. His position on the matter, however, was the same as before:

“Lary is my friend from confinement, out here too, stay strong and strong. In fact, nothing happens”.

As for Erika Schneider, he also denied the chances: “She’s in a cute relationship. I’m single in mine, even looking for it too”.

Finally, he explained that he didn’t go to the program interested in hooking up with someone:

“The girls are very beautiful. I joined this reality show as a single person and was very focused, I didn’t want to be a couple. If it were to happen, it would. There was a shortage there, I held back a lot and wanted to prove that a reality show is not just who makes a couple. The guys were having this vision of mine, that I was going to make a couple, that I was going to give up, without showing this other side of Bil that likes to play, have fun and be hearted when it has to be”.

“I wanted to go there and prove that I also know how to participate in a reality show, I know how to make a reality show, I just needed time and show it to people. When I read the reviews, it gave me fuel to fly higher”, completed.

Bil Araújo is invited to two more realities

After passing through the Big Brother Brazil and by On the edge, host of A Fazenda herself, Adriane Galisteu, played with the situation.

On social media, he fired: “I need a place to live now, my apartment in Goiânia has already been delivered!”. And the presenter suggested her going to two other programs on Record.

“The Island or Power Couple?”, questioned. In response, he countered by saying: “Say that no, the wolves will finish me off, Dri”.

Don’t say that, the wolves will finish me off Dri 😂😂😂😂 — Bil Araújo 🐺 (@bilaraujjo) December 18, 2021