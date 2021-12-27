last edition of Copinha brought nine boys to the Corinthians professional

The last edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, despite not having ended with the title for Corinthians, yielded nine players for the professional cast of Timão. There were 30 boys called up for the dispute and some of these names became familiar faces in the first team.

Timãozinho, at the time commanded by Dyego Coelho, had in the list of subscribers already expected names from the Sub-20, but also some promoted from the Sub-17 and others who were hired. The coach, in addition to the players, also worked for the club’s professional.

From the registered goalkeepers, William Castellani and Matthew Donelli became part of the main squad of Corinthians. The first, despite not having made his debut, trains at CT Joaquim Grava daily and was related to several games during the last season. The 32 shirt, in turn, is Cássio’s immediate replacement and has five games as a professional.

As for the full-backs, Lucas Piton was the only one who rose. He, however, does not make the list of nine players, since even before the Copinha dispute he had made his debut in the first team, in 2019. was summoned by Tiago Nunes.

Xavier and Du Queiroz, the two midfielders of the tournament, went up to the professional. The first was added to the cast in July, after the stoppage due to the coronavirus. Since then, 41 games have been played. A little later, in 2021, Du was also promoted and has 16 matches.

Of the socks, in addition to those that went up permanently, vitinho, Ruan Oliveira, Adson, Gabriel Pereira and Mantuan, it is worth mentioning Matheus Araújo, who was related to some games and made his debut in Paulistão. The boy returned to base, recently had his contract renewed and should compete in the next edition of the Copa São Paulo.

Among defenders and forwards, none of the players joined the main squad after the dispute. However, it is worth mentioning the case of Cauê, who was promoted in 2021, participated in 14 games, but also returned to the U-20. The player, however, should not stay at the club, as a second division team in Belgium has shown interest in signing him.

The 52nd edition of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup starts on January 2nd. Corinthians, in turn, debuts on the 4th, against Resende-RJ – See Timãozinho’s games below.

Check out Corinthians’ games in the Copinha group stage

See more at: Copinha and Corinthians Base.