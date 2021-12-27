League of clubs regains strength, and proposal of nearly R$ 6 billion could make the project come off the ground – Flamengo

The competition promises to get off the ground, and the company has a ‘pre-agreement’ with Brazilian directors for a new national tournament

After much confusion during 2021, the year ends with a rapprochement between the clubs in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. It is ‘unity‘ happens due to the creation of the ‘New League‘, which, this time, is very close to coming out of the paper and being achieved.

The intention is for the League to be held in 2023, but for that, it depends on proposals. The company Codajas Sports Kapital promises to make an offer of 1 billion dollars on the project (about R$ 5.7 billion at the current price) for 25% of the competition, linking itself to the tournament for 75 years. The information was first published by the newspaper. The globe.

The clubs gave Codajas 60 days to put the proposal on paper, making it official. However, the deadline is about to expire. The company, in turn, promises to present the offer until January 15th. Of the 20 Serie A clubs, 16 have signed a ‘pre-agreement‘ with the company. Only América-MG, Athletico-PR, Sport and Juventude did not agree with the initial draft.

There is also the possibility that the R$ 5.7 billion will not be enough to buy the 25% of the new League, in addition to the 75 years of ‘binding‘ be diminished. All of this, however, will be discussed personally between the parties. Codajas’ proposal will be extended to the members of Série B do Brasileirão. Three other companies, one American and two British, are also interested in acquiring the future national tournament.