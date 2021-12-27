Learn 7 Lychee Benefits

The litchi, known scientifically as Litchi chinensis, is an exotic fruit with a sweet flavor and a heart shape that originates in China, but is also cultivated in Brazil. It is rich in phenolic compounds, such as anthocyanins and flavonoids, and in minerals such as potassium, magnesium and phosphorus and vitamin C, substances with antioxidant properties that help fight obesity and diabetes, in addition to protecting against cardiovascular disease.

Despite having many health benefits, lychee can also cause side effects, especially when consumed in excess — hypoglycemia, when blood sugar levels drop, is one of them. Also, tea made from lychee bark can cause diarrhea or abdominal pain.

Lychee can be bought in supermarkets or grocery stores and consumed in its natural or canned form, or in teas and juices.

The main health benefits of lychee are:

1. Protects against cardiovascular disease

Because it is rich in flavonoids, proanthocyanidins and anthocyanins, which have a potent antioxidant effect, lychee helps control the bad cholesterol that is responsible for forming fatty plaque in the arteries. Therefore, it helps to prevent atherosclerosis and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction or stroke.

In addition, lychee helps regulate lipid metabolism and increase levels of good cholesterol, contributing to cardiovascular health.

Lychee’s magnesium and potassium also help to relax blood vessels, and phenolic compounds can inhibit the activity of the angiotensin-converting enzyme, helping to control blood pressure.

2. Prevents liver disease

Lychee helps prevent liver diseases such as organ fat and hepatitis, as it contains phenolic compounds such as epicatechin and procyanidin in its composition, which have antioxidant action, reducing damage to liver cells caused by free radicals.

3. Fights obesity

Lychee has cyanidin in its composition, which is the pigment responsible for the reddish color of the skin, with antioxidant action, which helps to increase fat burning. This fruit does not contain fat and is rich in fiber and water, helping to lose weight and fight obesity.

Despite having carbohydrates, the lychee has few calories and low glycemic index: each unit of lychee has approximately 6 calories and can be consumed in weight-loss diets.

In addition, some studies show that lychee inhibits pancreatic enzymes responsible for the digestion of fats in food, which reduces their absorption and accumulation of fat in the body, which can be an important ally in the fight against obesity.

4. Helps control blood glucose

Some studies show that lychee can be an important ally in the treatment of diabetes due to phenolic compounds in its composition, such as oligonol, which acts by regulating glucose metabolism and reducing insulin resistance, and helping to control sugar levels in the blood.

In addition, lychee contains hypoglycine, a substance that decreases glucose production.

***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) Glucose is a carbohydrate and is used by cells as the main source of energy iStock ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) In the human body, insulin, a hormone manufactured by the pancreas, controls the amount of glucose in the blood after eating.iStock ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) Without this hormone, cells cannot absorb glucose and, consequently, do not have the energy to function properly. The result of the “crash” is an increase in the blood sugar level.Marcelo Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) High glucose, also known as hyperglycemia, happens when your blood sugar is above 100 mg/dLGetty Images ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) If it occurs frequently, the condition can lead to health problems.Breno Esaki/ Health Agency ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) Some symptoms can help identify high blood glucose, such as blurred vision, excessive thirst, headaches, frequent urination, tiredness, and drowsinessiStock ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) Untreated, often high glucose can progress to diabetesBreno Esaki/ Health Agency ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) However, at an early stage, the problem can be controlled through healthy eating habits and physical exerciseiStock ***glucose-and-why-it-increases (6) Some foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, lean meats, milk and dairy products can help lower excess blood sugariStock 0

5. Improves skin appearance

Lychee has vitamin C and phenolic compounds that are antioxidants and help fight free radicals that cause skin aging. Vitamin C also works by increasing the production of collagen, an important substance to fight sagging and wrinkles on the skin.

6. Strengthens the immune system

Lychee is rich in nutrients such as vitamins C and folate, which stimulate the production of white blood cells (essential defense cells to prevent and fight infections). Therefore, the lychee helps to strengthen the immune system.

In addition, epicatechin and proanthocyanidin also help regulate the immune system, stimulating the production of defense cells.

7. Helps fight cancer

Some laboratory studies using breast, liver, cervical, prostate, skin, and lung cancer cells show that lychee phenolics, such as flavonoids, anthocyanins, and oligonol, can help to slow down proliferation and increase cell death from these cancers. However, studies in humans are still needed to prove this benefit.

How to eat

The lychee can be consumed in its natural or canned form, in juice or tea made from the husk, or as lychee mints.

The recommended daily serving is around 3 to 4 fresh fruits a day, as larger amounts than those recommended can significantly lower your blood sugar and cause symptoms of hypoglycemia such as dizziness, confusion, fainting and even seizures.

The ideal is to consume this fruit after meals, and it should be avoided in the morning.

Some lychee recipes are easy, tasty and quick to prepare:

Lychee tea

Ingredients

4 lychee shells;

1 cup of boiling water.

Method of preparation

Put the lychee shells to dry in the sun for a day. Once dry, boil the water and pour over the lychee shells. Cover and let stand for 3 minutes. Drink then. This tea can be consumed a maximum of 3 times a day, as it can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea and increased symptoms of autoimmune diseases by activating the immune system.

Lychee juice

Ingredients

3 peeled lychees;

5 mint leaves;

1 cup of filtered water;

Ice to taste.

Method of preparation

Remove the pulp from the lychee which is the white part of the fruit. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend. Serve afterwards.

stuffed lychee

Ingredients

1 box of fresh lychee or 1 jar of canned lychee;

120 g cream cheese;

5 cashew nuts.

Method of preparation

Peel the lychees, wash and let dry. Place the cream cheese over the lychees with a spoon or a pastry bag. Beat the cashew nuts in the food processor or grate the nuts and throw them over the lychees. Serve afterwards. It is important not to consume more than 4 units of the stuffed lychee per day.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal