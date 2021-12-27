learn how to hire the new credit option

THE Nubank has expanded its services in order to provide more and more products to its customers. Through a partnership with Creditas, fintech offers its users an even better experience in contracting credit. While Nubank is a specialist in financial solutions and helps its clients to have advantageous options, Creditas is one of the giants in digital loan modalities.

In the new credit option, it is possible to pledge a vehicle as collateral for the contracted loan. Nubank explained that rates in this new type of loan will be more advantageous and terms will be longer. Aiming to become one of Creditas’ shareholders within a period of up to two years, fintech intends to command 7.7% of the partner company’s shareholding power.

How does a vehicle pledge loan work

The company explained that up to 90% of the vehicle can be pledged as a form of credit. When closing the contract, customers will still be able to obtain at the time of the contract up to 1% cashback of the contracted amount for those who close through their application.

When entering the app, go to the option “Take Borrowed” and then it will open another explanatory page with the option to pledge the vehicle. Afterwards, click on “Simulate loan” and the customer will be directed to the Creditas application. If you don’t have the company’s application on your cell phone (Creditas), just proceed with the installation.

From then onwards, the entire process is carried out through the Creditas platform. The release of this modality occurs gradually for around 40 million Nubank customers. With this new modality, the customer will have the opportunity to take out the loan leaving the vehicle as collateral.

It is important to emphasize that the respective vehicle that will be kept as warranty must be in the customer’s name and all with paid documentation.