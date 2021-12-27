learn more about the influenza virus circulating in the country – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

The increase in cases of influenza virus infections in the last quarter of this year has drawn attention to an old acquaintance of humanity. The flu, as it is popularly called, has generated regional outbreaks across the country driven by the introduction of a new strain of subtype A(H3N2), named Darwin. The first identification of the new strain in the country was carried out by the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz) in samples from the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Currently, three types of influenza viruses are known: A, B and C. The first two are more likely to cause seasonal epidemics in different parts of the world, while the latter usually causes some milder cases. Influenza type A is classified into subtypes such as A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). Type B is divided into two strains: Victoria and Yamagata.

Although they have genetic differences, all types can cause similar symptoms, such as high fever, cough, sore throat, headaches, body and joint pain, chills and fatigue.

The Darwin strain (newly discovered in Australia) is part of the A(H3N2) type. In recent months, it has contributed to an increase in flu cases in an unusual period in Brazil – which, like countries in the southern hemisphere, has a greater circulation of the influenza virus in winter (between July and September).

According to Fernando Motta, a researcher at the IOC Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory, the large number of people infected with the flu virus is also a result of the combination of reduced circulation of the influenza virus in 2020 with low adherence to the campaign. that year’s vaccination.

The researcher recalls that the precautions to avoid contagion and transmission of flu are the same that the population has used to curb the transmission of Covid-19. “Social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, constant hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. These are measures that we have seen over the past year and that have probably caused several respiratory viruses to disappear from circulation. And they certainly mitigated the transmission of the coronavirus”, said Fernando Motta.

Watch the video and learn more about the influenza virus and the H3N2 subtype:

Source: FioCruz