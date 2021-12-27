learn to make clove tea

One of the oldest unrecorded medicinal beverages is tea. Made with different ingredients, usually herbs and vegetables, teas release properties that help the body’s health. For example, almost all teas tend to help eliminate impurities and produce diuretic effects in the body. Clove tea is a good example of a drink that helps with many points of health.

See too: Learn to change a potted plant seedling after it has grown

Despite being an ingredient that greatly divides the opinions of those who like and hate it, cloves are very pleasant in the form of tea. The traditional candy decorative item for parties is not just for flavoring food. Its properties go far beyond and can be better enjoyed through drinking.

Benefits of drinking clove tea

In addition to working as a booster in weight loss, this tea helps control illnesses. Clove tea is also attributed to aphrodisiac effects linked to aesthetics and hygiene.

Generally speaking, drinking also improves the body’s internal flow. It helps to hydrate, eliminate salts and excess fat. In addition, it is a great option to improve blood fluidity in the human body and lower blood pressure.

Check out the list of benefits of clove tea:

Aphrodisiac;

Reduces bad breath;

Lowers cholesterol;

Diuretic;

Increases metabolism;

Lowers blood sugar;

Controls blood pressure among others.

Learn how to prepare a tasty clove tea

Add 200 ml of water to a pan and add 15 grams of cloves. Bring the pan to the heat and bring to a boil. Boil everything for about 3 minutes and turn off the heat.

Pass the liquid through a strainer or sieve to remove residues. The tea is ready to drink this way, but other ingredients can be added. Try adding apple, honey, cinnamon, etc. Enjoy all the benefits of this miraculous tea.