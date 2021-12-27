Leonardo’s wife shocks everyone at event and is filmed without a bra on location

Poliana Rocha, wife of Leonardo, caused during the party of his daughter-in-law, Virgínia Fonseca, which took place this week. The reason was the look chosen by her.

At the time, the old guard digital influencer posted a video showing the piece in question. They were orange satin pajamas.

And she shone on the spot. Making a point of leaving the cleavage in evidence, with nothing underneath, she drew praise from netizens in the comments.

“Ready to honor my daughter-in-law! Congratulations on your achievements”, wrote in the caption. And in the comments, fans raved about the praise.

Check out:

Leonardo’s wife lets off steam

On Instagram, the 44-year-old influencer opened the question box in the stories for followers to send in questions about her marriage and family life.

In one of the questions, a follower asked if Poliana could be being betrayed by Leonardo. The famous woman, in turn, replied that she doesn’t want to know, if her partner is really doing it.

“I do not know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I do not want to know. My life is too good, thank God”, shot Zé Felipe’s mother.

In another question, a fan wanted to know about the relationship between Leonardo and Virginia Fonseca, wife of Zé Felipe, a singer who is the son of the countryman.

Poliana then revealed: “Leo loves Virginia! Today he has her as a daughter. The biggest proof was going to the podcast (it’s been called by so many). Even tired of a day full of commitments, it was a surprise, because I would know that me, she and Camis would be happy”.

Poliana Rocha reveals how she met Leonardo

In an interview for PodCats, a podcast by Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, the countryman’s wife commented on how she met Leonardo. “We met inside a church, can you believe it?“, said the journalist, who has been married to the singer for 25 years.

“I had never been to his show. My mom had never let me go to a show. And then Leonardo was the best man at the wedding of a cousin of mine who married a man from Goiás. And I remember that the girl he was with was such a beautiful brunette, right love?” asked Poliana, who was mocked by Leonardo. “I don’t know, I don’t remember her“, replied the artist.

The journalist continued explaining how she met the famous man. “And I went to the wedding like this… I was on the street playing dodgeball and my mother said: ‘today you’re going to a wedding, I’m going to take you for makeup, hairstyle’ and she took me. But the hairdresser did a big bun and heavy makeup and I didn’t like it. I got home and took it off, went to church with my hair wet, no makeup on. I arrived at the wedding late and when I arrived he was ‘butca’ on me“Reported Rocha.