Lewandowski was ‘shocked and surprised’ by Paulo Sousa for leaving Poland for Flamengo, says advisor

“Lewandowski was shocked and surprised by the decision taken by coach Paulo Sousa” to switch from Poland to Flamengo, according to his press office

Main player of the national team Poland, the attacker Robert Lewandowski, of Bayern Munchen, seems not to have been at all happy with the news that coach Paulo Sousa will leave the national team for Flamengo.

In a statement sent to the Polish portal Interia, the center forward’s press officer, Monika Bondarowicz, was sincere in expressing her client’s reaction when she learned of the movement of the Portuguese commander in the ball market.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Robert was shocked and surprised by the decision taken by coach Paulo Sousa“, wrote the professional.

According to the ESPN, Flamengo reached a two-year agreement with Paulo Sousa and is only after the coach’s dissolution with Poland to make the agreement official. But the news leak made the technician’s plans before the official farewell go downhill from there.

THE The captain’s intention was to talk to all the players before leaving the national team and heading to Brazil. And a special chat would be made with Lewandowski, captain and main name of the team. However, the contact, if made, will be after public knowledge of the arrangement with Rubro-Negro.

To leave the Polish national team, Paulo Sousa will have to pay a termination fine of 300,000 euros, around BRL 1.9 million. The relationship with the federation is not good, even more after the organization’s president, Cezary Kulesza, detonate the coach and call him irresponsible for the deal with the cariocas.

Paulo Sousa and Lewandowski during the match between Poland and Spain Photo Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In negotiations with the Portuguese, Flamengo will sign for two years with the coach. In addition, it will allow the professional to work with a more robust technical committee, unlike what happened with Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, both only with assistants. In all, Sousa will have six members on the technical committee.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Flamengo’s intention is to have Luso already in the club’s re-presentation, scheduled for January 10, at Ninho do Urubu. The coach will stay in Europe for a few days to streamline bureaucratic issues and finalize the move.

At 51, he accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England. Paulo Sousa has coached QPR and Leicester City, as well as Swansea, from Wales.

In addition, he headed Videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, in Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and Bordeaux, in France.