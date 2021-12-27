Livelo offers up to 8 points per dollar spent at Casas Bahia

THE Livelo is even offering 8 points per dollar spent at Bahia Houses. The offer – valid until Thursday (30) – is exclusively for payments made by credit card or bank transfer.
bonus
8 points per real spent: on the purchase of selected furniture;
5 points per real spent: other categories of products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia;
1 points per dollar spent: Marketplace products (not sold and delivered by Casas Bahia) from other categories.
Conditions
Payment method: bank slip or credit card.
Attention: Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receiving the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.
How to participate
- Access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website;
- click in “Go to Casas Bahia”;
- Buy the desired product;
- On the checkout page (after payment) click on “Accumulate points”;
- The system will display the following message “Ready! The points will be released to you soon”.
Purchase example
When selecting a product, you can see, in the shopping cart, the amount of points that will be received according to the category you are buying. See below:
We advise that you take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, in the event of a problem, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.
Comment
The promotion is interesting and offers a good opportunity to accumulate points on purchases at Casas Bahia, especially in the Furniture category. Thinking about enjoying?
To participate, access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website.