Livelo offers up to 8 points per dollar spent at Casas Bahia

THE Livelo is even offering 8 points per dollar spent at Bahia Houses. The offer – valid until Thursday (30) – is exclusively for payments made by credit card or bank transfer.

bonus

8 points per real spent: on the purchase of selected furniture;
5 points per real spent: other categories of products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia;
1 points per dollar spent: Marketplace products (not sold and delivered by Casas Bahia) from other categories.

Conditions

Payment method: bank slip or credit card.

Attention: Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receiving the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

  1. Access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website;
  2. click in “Go to Casas Bahia”;
  3. Buy the desired product;
  4. On the checkout page (after payment) click on “Accumulate points”;
  5. The system will display the following message “Ready! The points will be released to you soon”.

Purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the shopping cart, the amount of points that will be received according to the category you are buying. See below:

We advise that you take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, in the event of a problem, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is interesting and offers a good opportunity to accumulate points on purchases at Casas Bahia, especially in the Furniture category. Thinking about enjoying?

To participate, access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website.

