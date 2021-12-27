Loan of up to R$ 1 thousand from Caixa Tem

Are you in need of a little extra money and not leaving the house? Know that Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing, through the Caixa Tem application, a loan of up to R$ 1 thousand. Low-income families are the preferred group. This Monday (27) those born in November and December can already request the amount, according to the release schedule.

The Caixa Tem platform was created during the start of payments for Emergency Aid – started at the beginning of the pandemic – and should continue with the idea of ​​attracting more and more people to download. Through the application, it was also possible to authorize the withdrawal of Emergency Assistance. Now, with the end of Emergency Aid, the payment of Aid Brazil – a reformulation of Bolsa Família – must continue to be paid by the platform.

the app also offers options such as Pix, transfers, bill payment, as well as credit and debit cards.

How to apply for a loan of up to R$1,000?

The request is free and can be made completely online, depending on the registration update calendar. People with a negative CPF cannot ask for the amounts, one solution is to negotiate the amounts with debtor companies.

Apart from this restriction, to request it is important to follow the release dates of the calendar, which happen by birth date. Since the last 29th, for example, those born in July and August can already count on the values. See the calendars below: July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

Thus, until then, those born from January to December can already request the values ​​online through the application.

Values ​​and installments

The amounts released on Caixa’s loan can vary between R$300 and R$1 thousand and can be paid in up to 24 installments. The entire process can be done online and interest is 3.99% per month and installments may vary depending on each request and situation.

There are two lines that can be requested, the Caixa Tem Pessoa Loan and the Caixa Tem Personal Loan for Your Business, the first for personal expenses, the second for investing in a new business or in an existing one. All this will depend on the specific needs of each one.

If you need the amounts, request through the Caixa Tem application and keep an eye on the due date of the installments, if you have the amounts released.