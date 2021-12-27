Long Covid: ‘I still have to choose between walking or talking’

3 hours ago

Covid-19 can cause persistent health problems. About a quarter of people who have had the virus have symptoms that continue for at least a month, according to data released by WHO – and one in 10 still doesn’t feel well after 12 weeks.

Many patients report that they only had a mild initial infection, but it ended up damaging their health, social life and finances.

Jasmine Hayer, 32, was living in London and preparing to become a yoga teacher when she caught the coronavirus in March 2021.

Sometimes it feels like a different person, she says, speaking slowly and carefully, from her parents’ house in Biggleswade, England.

She returned there last summer when she realized she couldn’t even make the bed without getting out of breath.

“This disease is so baffling and no one really knows how to treat it. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ll ever get back to full health, but I’m never going to stop trying,” she says.

Currently on sick pay, she says she is desperate to work again.

“My whole life has been ripped from me – as has so many others with long covids. We had a major identity crisis,” she says. “I need to reinvent myself. I can’t even lift my left arm, let alone be a yoga teacher, which is heartbreaking.”

For nine months, doctors said anxiety was the cause of her symptoms, which included tightness in her chest, heartache, shortness of breath, fatigue and palpitations.

She knew they were wrong and developed her own symptom tracker, which helped identify impacts to her lungs.

Her health only began to improve when she started treatment at a clinic for 130 severely long covid patients at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Doctors encountered several health problems. A gas transfer test showed oxygen levels in her lungs were 53%, the same as a patient with lung disease, and she was diagnosed with post-covid cardiac inflammation, which they said they hadn’t seen before.

They also found small blood clots in her lungs, which only showed up on a specialized scan called a ventilation-perfusion scan.

Since starting her blood-thinning medication, the clots have disappeared, but she still has abnormal blood and oxygen flow to her lungs.

“An anti-inflammatory called colchicine significantly changed my recovery, but unfortunately I relapsed again. Now I can walk slowly for five minutes once a week if I’m lucky, but I get chest pain afterwards. I have to choose between using my voice and moving my body .I can’t do both in one day.”

“Doctors don’t know why I have good overall levels of oxygen in my body, but it doesn’t get to my lungs, which could be a problem with my blood vessels, but my scans show they’re normal – they’ve never seen it before. .”

“Many patients are being released because their doctors and specialists haven’t received enough guidance. They don’t know that patients may have micro blood clots, but they have normal blood test results like me,” she says.

Jasmine is closely following an ongoing study in Germany that found microscopic blood clots in patients with long covids, depriving their tissues of oxygen. A technique that cleans the blood, removing disease-causing proteins, has helped some patients there.

She is also a patient counselor in the world’s largest long-covid study to date, which is aimed at improving diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Professor Amitava Banerjee of University College London is leading the two-year STIMULATE-ICP study that will recruit 4,500 patients from six long-covid clinics.

Existing drugs will be tested to assess their effectiveness, including antihistamines such as loratadine, which is used to treat allergies. Anticoagulants such as rivaroxaban and the anti-inflammatory colchicine will also be tested.

Cardiologist Banerjee is concerned that the current number of infections in the UK will result in more people suffering from long covids.

Many patients have developed it after a mild infection, he says, so he’s not sure the omicron variant can produce a less severe illness.

“We know that people who haven’t been hospitalized with covid have become more debilitated and we should be concerned about that,” he says.

Many young people with long covids have not been able to return to work, he adds, and this has had a major impact on their health, well-being and economy.

He believes the best way to prevent it is to “avoid getting infected in the first place and keep the infection rate low,” which will not be achieved with a vaccine-only approach, he says.

“I would love to see more consideration, debate and recognition of long-term covid from our policymakers,” he says. “If you just measure deaths, you lose the impact on people’s lives. We should do better than that.”

The UK Department of Health and Welfare was approached to respond to Banerjee’s comments. Vaccines have undoubtedly helped to prevent death and serious illness, but scientists still don’t know if they protect against long covid, he says. .

What is long covid?

Covers a wide range of symptoms including fatigue, coughing, headaches and muscle pain.

Most people who get coronavirus feel better in a few days or weeks, but symptoms can last longer for some people, even after a mild infection.

It can affect anyone, but women and healthcare professionals seem to be at greater risk.

Source: Office of National Statistics/NHS/WHO

For Emily Miller, long covid remains a frightening and lonely experience without the help of supportive medical experts.

The 21-year-old had just returned to studying music marketing in Brighton (England) last October, when she fell ill with coronavirus.

She grew up in Oxford – where she walked everywhere and attended the theater. Now she only leaves the house for medical appointments and classes.

“At the end of my classes I feel drunk and I don’t remember what was said,” she said. “I don’t see my friends, nor do I have a social life. My life has completely changed, as has my professional trajectory.”

After an initial mild infection, she began to experience migraines, tinnitus, numbness, shortness of breath, dizziness, nosebleeds, chest pain, and nausea.

A blood test showed she had a low white blood cell count and she was referred to a long covid clinic, which helped control her fatigue. She was then referred to a neurologist.

Meanwhile, Emily said a general practitioner said the symptoms boiled down to anxiety and that she should “go home and heal.”

Emily is still on painkillers and suffers from fatigue, muscle spasms and gastrointestinal problems. Her doctor recently suggested that it was anxiety-related irritable bowel syndrome.

“I’d love to do some more tests and investigations to see what’s causing this, but I keep bumping into a brick wall,” she says.

Besides her health, her biggest concerns are financial and she worries about paying the rent every month.

“I applied for a grant for students with disabilities, but they don’t recognize long covid as a disability. I really hope that one day it will be considered,” she says.

She feels her job prospects when she graduates next year are bleak, and her dream of working for a record company is on hold.

She decided to create a fundraiser page to help support herself and finally try to find a cure by paying for experimental treatments like oxygen therapy.

“I hate to ask other people to support me, but I felt like I was running out of options,” she says.

It’s a similar situation for Antony Loveless, who recently had to ask his mother for a £1,000 loan to pay off his mortgage.

The 54-year-old man, who lives in Southend (England), picked up covid in January while he was working in a port.

His partner Claire Hooper, 52, who worked as a nurse, has also contracted and also suffers from a long covid.

They spent most of this year in bed, with crippling pain and fatigue, both out of their jobs.

Antony now walks with the help of a cane and drives a car with a disability seal. He was diagnosed with loss of white blood cells and an autonomic dysfunction called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which affects his ability to regulate blood pressure. Claire now has diabetes and hypertension.

Both were discharged from a long-term care clinic after being told they were too sick to begin rehabilitation.

They spent £10,000 (more than £70,000) in savings just to pay the mortgage and bills, before qualifying for benefits.

“We had a nice middle-class lifestyle,” says Antony. “We go from earning about £4,500 (about R$33,750) a month to living on the minimum.”

The ex-war photographer and author needs to set reminders on his phone to go to the kitchen to eat, but then he can’t remember why he’s there.

“I hadn’t smoked for 37 years and I forgot I didn’t smoke anymore. I bought a pack of cigarettes the other day,” he says.

He is frustrated that statistics are collected about people with covids who survive and die, but “not the people in the middle”.

“The government never talks about long covid – you either die or you recover. But what about us?”

He says things got so bad a few months ago that he and Claire considered ending their lives.

“We got to the point where we couldn’t continue with the pain and no quality of life. We ran out of money and options and we were lying in bed, unable to even follow a plot on TV.”

Antony says they feel they have been left to fend for themselves.

“Let’s just keep living and hoping to get better, that’s all we can do,” he says.