Luiza says Maurlio was unconscious for 38 minutes during cardiac arrest

Luiza reveals that Maurlio had a 38-minute cardiac arrest (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Assembly)

Luiza



, which is paired with



Maurlion



, used social media on Friday (24/12) and revealed that the singer was unconscious for 38 minutes during one of the three cardiac arrests he suffered in a hospital in



Goinia



, in



goals



.

The stage partner has been hospitalized for more than a week in serious condition in the



ICU



(



Intensive care unit



). The countryman, received the diagnosis of pulmonary thromboembolism.

“Last week, we participated in a DVD in Goinia. When we got to the dressing room, Maurlio was already complaining that he wasn’t feeling well, but we thought it was because he was tired, because he was upset, because he didn’t sleep He was in pain here (in the back of his neck), he was red before he got sick, anyway, he gave several signs, but we thought it was tired. And he also thought it was tired, because all the time he said: I want to sleep, t sleepy,” he began.

The singer said that only after the recording was completed, the artist began to feel sick and fell to the ground.

“We recorded four times, so the music came out right; this fourth time, we were taking a picture and saying goodbye. When I looked back, Maurlio was down. He received first aid there, we put him in the car and took him to the hospital,” he said.

The sertaneja said she remained by her friend’s side the entire time, however, the medical staff took her out of the emergency room when he started screaming.

“He tried to hold my hand, but I had to stay outside. When I got out of there, I decided to call his wife and mother so they’d know for me. While I was calling them, he had three stops. cardiopulmonary. One lasted 38 minutes. He disappeared, died for 38 minutes and came back. Maurlio is already a miracle.” Luiza

Luiza



reinforced that the clinical condition of the partner is still serious, but stable. About the neurological part of the



Maurlion



Yeah, the artist said that something is still very unpredictable.

“The doctors were explaining to me that everything is very unpredictable. It can be something of a day, a week, or something that takes months. The doctor explained to me that the situation is serious, but that nothing is impossible for God,” he declared .

the owner of the hit



S of homesickness



, launched in



2019



, with the partnership of the duo



Z grandson



and



christian



He also said that he will return to the stage and that he will keep the country duo’s year-end schedule, while the musician recovers.

“One of the doctors instructed me to come back. He has tickets to pay. We have a team of 20 people who need us. both of us,” he finished.

Check out an excerpt from the interview below: