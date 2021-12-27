Luiza says that Maurílio had a 38-minute respiratory arrest | celebrities



Luiza and Maurilio – Disclosure

Rio – Luiza, from the duo with Maurílio, revealed that the countryman had a 38-minute respiratory arrest. The singer gave details about the night of December 14, when the artist became ill and was rushed to a hospital through social media. She even helped to rescue the singer.

“Last week, we participated in a DVD in Goiânia. When we got to the dressing room, Maurílio was already complaining that he wasn’t feeling well, but we thought it was because he was tired. We recorded it four times for the song to come out right; this fourth time, we were taking a picture and saying goodbye. When I looked back, Maurílio was down. He received first aid there, we put him in the car and took him to the hospital”, he began.

Then she talked about Maurilio’s cardiac arrest. “He tried to hold my hand, but I had to stay outside. When I left there, I decided to call his wife and mother to let them know for me. While I was calling them, he had three cardiac arrests. One of them lasted 38 minutes. He disappeared, died for 38 minutes and came back. Maurílio is already a miracle”, he added. “Doctors were explaining to me that it’s all very unpredictable. It can either be a day or a week, or it can take months. Therefore, Maurílio needs time”, he continued.

She also spoke about returning to work, as Maurílio has been hospitalized in the ICU of the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG) for eleven days. “One of the doctors instructed me to go back (to work). There are slips to pay. We have a team of 20 people who need us. We’ve already canceled shows, and our team has already been pretty helpless financially. I’m sure that’s what he wants too. I’m doing this for both of us”, highlighted Luiza.

The singer was admitted to Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, on Tuesday night, the 14th, after suffering cardiac arrest. He arrived at the scene with difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. At the time of assistance, Maurílio had to be resuscitated. According to the latest medical report, the countryman remains in a serious condition, but in a stable manner, sedated and under mechanical ventilation. “Patient Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, remains intubated, under mechanical ventilation, sedated, full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with present diuresis and following a neurosurgery protocol. Note: no complications in the last 24 hours”, says the statement.