Lulinha recalls Fenmeno’s bets against goalkeeper Jlio Cesar during Corinthians training

In a retrospective atmosphere, Lulinha, a former Corinthians player, recalled moments of the team with the presence of Ronaldo Fenômeno in 2009. One of the shared memories was the player’s way of encouraging his fellow teammates through training bets.

“Ronaldo loves it, to this day, he bets. I remember that he was betting a lot of penalty on Julius Caesar. And he gets too much penalty. I remember they kept betting, there were three penalties, Júlio had to take one. If he took one, he would pay R$50 or R$100. If Ronaldo did all three, Júlio had to pay R$100. I remember that once Júlio made more than R$ 2 thousand“, revealed the midfielder in an interview with ESPN.com.br.

Luís Marcelo Morais, better known as Lulinha, was revealed by Timão’s youth teams. In 2007, after a great success in Terrão and harassment from big clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea, he was promoted to the professional cast of the alvinegro team. Performing below expectations, he lost space in the team and was loaned out in mid-2009.

Still on the Phenomenon, Lulinha recalled how the striker’s arrival in 2009 was felt. At that time, the shirt 9 was accumulating tickets for foreign teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, from Spain, PSV, from Holland, and Inter Milan, from Italy.

“It’s amazing. You’re always a fan of one person and, after a while, you notice that you’re going to see that person every day. Training with him, having lunch, drinking coffee. It’s something surreal, today I look back and I think I could have enjoyed it more. I remember when the news came out that he was right, I called my father, who is a Ronaldo fanatic, and I told him the news. We were in disbelief,” said the former Corinthians native who recently also spoke about the mocking moments during collective training.

“I remember on the first day of training, everyone was expecting. I remember he arrived and said: ‘Nice, Ronaldo.’ Pleasure, Lulinha, see if you remember my name in training, to pass the ball to me’. A very humble guy, for so many achievements, stories, he treated everyone the same. It’s something I’m going to take with my life”, completed.

Alongside Ronaldo, Lulinha won the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil in 2009. After that, he went through three loans and never returned to the Parque São Jorge club. At 31 years of age, the attacking midfielder returned to Brazil after nearly seven seasons abroad. However, it still does not have a contract for 2022.

