Luxury condominium is completely flooded in Ilhéus and volunteers do rescue with watercraft; VIDEO | Bahia

A luxury condominium was completely flooded this Sunday (26) in the city of Ilhéus, in southern Bahia. Residents of neighboring towns used a watercraft to rescue.

According to the project’s website, the condominium has a total area of ​​378,000 m², with 510 lots starting at 405 m², in addition to a green area of ​​73,000 m².

Child rescued after rain in Ilhéus, Bahia

Residents were rescued by Military Police helicopters. A video shows the moment when a family is removed from one of the houses by police officers.

Fábio Corniani and his wife, Vivian Corneti, and their 1-year-old son Matteo were stranded in the condominium.

One of the residents who were isolated in the condominium was the couple Fábio Corniani and Vivian Corneti and their 1-year-old son Matteo.

“I’ve lived here for two years and it was a lot of surprise. The river is much lower, it went up absurdly, it went up very fast, it took everyone by surprise,” said Fábio Corniani.

In a group made on a messaging app, residents communicated in an attempt to help each other.

“The situation is very critical, there are many houses with water in them, sick people, the elderly, people in need of diapers, milk, water, which is running out,” said Fábio.

Ilhéus is one of the cities that are on the list of 72 municipalities in Bahia in emergency situations. The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, informed that he is going to coordinate actions to support the victims of the rains there.

The governor stated that “the priority right now is to rescue and welcome people, remove them from risk areas, support these families, guaranteeing them dignity, even if it is in temporary accommodation. But the important thing is to preserve people’s lives”.

This Sunday, in addition to flying over cities affected by the rains, Rui Costa held meetings with representatives of the federal, state and municipal governments.

“We organize and plan interventions for today and the next few days. I also flew over the region, unfortunately the scene is very sad, many houses flooded with water, city centers such as Itajuípe, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Jequié, several underwater communities. But we’re going to work hard to make up for the damage.”

