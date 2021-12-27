Retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will issue R$ 2 billion in debentures, according to the minutes of the board of directors’ meeting.

The value of each debenture will be R$1,000, bringing the total value of the issue to R$2 billion, and the shares can only be traded between qualified investors.

According to the company, the funds obtained from the issuance “will be used to optimize the cash flow in the course and ordinary management of the Company’s business”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The amortization will be in two installments, one on December 23, 2025 and the other on the maturity date of the papers, on December 23, 2026.

The debentures will earn interest equivalent to 100% of the accumulated variation of one-day interbank deposits, calculated based on the information provided daily by B3.

Remuneration will be paid semiannually, on the 15th between June and December of each year, with the first payment on June 15, 2022.

Magazine Luiza may redeem the total amount of debentures in advance, as long as it informs the debenture holders ten working days in advance.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related