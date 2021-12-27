Maiara needles the ex, Fernando Zor during a concert and Maraisa exposes the ex-couple’s shack: “Zero shame”; watch

Maiara and Maraisa are there to prove that even the famous face shacks at the end of the year parties! Kkk Just before Christmas, the most recent breakup between Maiara and Fernando Zor drew attention on the web, when the countrywoman accused the singer of having betrayed her on December 23, during a concert in Paraná. After exchanging barbs between the two, it seems that the sisters did not get over what happened, as they ended up needling and exposing a fight with Fernando. Jeez!

The moment took place during a presentation by the artists in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. While they sang the hit “Presepada”, the voice of their personal friend and Queen of Sofrência, Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), appeared at the moment when the composition questions: “Where is your responsibility? In your place, I would be ashamed.” Unable to hold back, Maiara then needled the ex. “Where is the responsibility? Zero shame, right, Marília?”she snapped, while her sister made suggestive expressions.

the indirect came here KKKKKKKKKK maraisa’s faces and mouths is the best pic.twitter.com/94idgCnSJI — beatriz (@marilianahi) December 27, 2021

But it didn’t end there, no! After the performance, Maiara explained that “Presepada” was written by Maraisa and Mendonça, precisely to criticize the relationship between her and Fernando. Geez! “It was the last song Marília wrote”, said. “And we did it for a person I don’t know. It’s a secret, I can’t tell who I made it to, one day you’ll find out”, added Maraisa, making fun of her sister while pointing at her from behind. Relief! Hahaha

According to UOL, following the song, Maraisa told fans a ‘story’ about her ex-boyfriends, which took place in the days before the Christmas parties. “This week has been very exciting. The shack started and I said: ‘Now the real Brazilian family’s Christmas has begun'”, she mocked.

Finally, after the outburst, some fans who were closer to the stage showed their support to Maiara, who thanked them. “I wanted to send a kiss to all these women who are giving me strength here, saying that I’m a fucking big woman. Thank you guys! You guys kept giving me that strength and I’m going to believe I’m a real f*cking woman!”, declared.

Together since the beginning of 2019, Maiara and Fernando got engaged in February 2021, during a trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after a parachute jump. Since then, the two began to live a yo-yo relationship, with many breakups and relapses. In September of this year, they once again announced the end of their relationship, but they were seen together during Marília’s wake.