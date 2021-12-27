Man arrested for beating his own son with a hose in Sabará, Greater Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

A 37-year-old man was arrested after beating his 12-year-old son in the Roças Grandes neighborhood in Sabará, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the police, the crime took place this Sunday night (26).

Relatives said that the boy played with his cousins, at his uncle’s house, in the same lot as his father and other relatives. When the man noticed that the boy was living with the girls, he scolded the young man.

Also according to relatives, the man has disagreements with his sister-in-law. He didn’t want his son to have anything to do with his wife or her daughters. So he dragged the boy and started hitting him with the end of a hose.

An anonymous tip led the military to the scene of the crime. When the police arrived, the man was already preparing to flee. He was arrested for bodily harm and taken to the police station.

According to the PM, the suspect has been involved in theft and drug trafficking. It was abandoned by the boy’s mother when the child was just one year old. Relatives said this was not the first aggression between the two.

The child was taken to the UPA, where he received treatment for the wounds caused by his father. According to the uncle, the boy will be staying with him temporarily.