Man is rescued from home with water on his neck in Itabuna

Videos shared on social media show the damage caused by rain in southern Bahia. A man was rescued from indoors with chest-deep water in a house in Itabuna. In the images, it is possible to see that he has difficulty opening the door to the completely flooded house and can only remove one wallet.

The flooding was registered in Banco Raso, a neighborhood that is close to the Cachoeira river that crosses the city and that rose more than 9 meters between Friday (24) and this Saturday (25).

The situation caused damage and the city said it decreed an emergency situation this Saturday. Downtown was flooded and two bridges had to be closed. The force of the water destroyed part of the structure of a deposit and dragged hundreds of canisters of cooking gas through the streets of the city.

In Ibicuí, the rains have also caused damage. According to the local city hall, more than 2,000 people were affected by flooding in the last 24 hours, a period in which the rain has not let up. There is still no precise data on the number of homeless people. Earlier this month, the city had already faced the consequences of the high volume of rain, which caused the increase in the level of the Areia River.

In the city of Itororó, in a few hours, the Colônia river filled and overflowed, reaching the entire municipality. In some neighborhoods, such as Colonia, the water was still more than a meter high in some houses this Saturday morning. “The situation is critical, houses have already collapsed. I have been with the Fire Department since dawn, helping, taking people out and doing what we can,” said the mayor. “I’ve lived in Itororó for 50 years and it was the first time I’ve seen rain like this,” he added.

Also this Saturday, the Iguá dam, located in Vitória da Conquista, broke. Despite the seriousness, the city hall informed that there were no injuries and no further damages were found for nearby locations. The city had already warned residents of the imminent risk and, as soon as it learned of the breach. The city of Itambé, where the Pardo River will flow, which should receive the entire volume of water from the collapsed dam, was also notified and has already displaced its population located on the banks of the Verruga River.

The municipal administration was already on alert because the river overflowed at dawn this Saturday and had flooded houses. Initially, the city registered the collapse of ten houses, but there are no details on whether other properties have collapsed. There is also no record of injuries or missing persons.

There were cases of rivers overflowing in other cities in southern Bahia, such as Ibicaraí, Floresta Azul, Itajuípe, a stretch that borders the São José River, in Poções, Porto-Seguro, Iguaí, Itapetinga and many others in a state of emergency. The real dimension of the damage is still monitored by the State Civil Defense (Sudec), which has been working to help victims.