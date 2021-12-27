Manchester City achieves ninth straight win and closes ‘1st round’ with a clear lead in English | english football

City’s campaign: 19 games, 15 wins, two draws, two defeats; 50 goals for and 12 against; 82.5% utilization.

The victory over Leicester was exciting. Manchester City went to the break, winning by 4-0, after a great performance in the first half. However, the opponent, who had opportunities before, reacted in the final stage and decreased in a few minutes: 4 to 3. But Laporte and Sterling ensured the victory of the Premier League leader.

— It was a roller coaster, typical of Boxing Day, with many goals. For all the game was entertainment. Important victory to continue our race – commented coach Pep Guardiola.

Because of the recent Covid-19 outbreaks at different Premier League clubs, some teams played more games than others.

the city achieved the ninth straight win in this English Championship. There were 30 goals scored and six conceded in that sequence. In the entire year of 2021, there are 36 victories in the competition — a national record.

City’s recent winning streak:

Manchester United 0 x 2 Manchester City

Manchester City 3 x 0 Everton

Manchester City 2 x 1 West Ham

Aston Villa 1 x 2 Manchester City

Watford 1 x 3 Manchester City

Manchester City 1 x 0 Wolverhampton

Manchester City 7 x 0 Leeds

Newcastle 0 x 4 Manchester City

Manchester City 6 x 3 Leicester

The Premier League has its peculiarities: the second round games are not played in the same order as the first one, and the 20 teams do not necessarily play each other only once per round.. City, for example, have faced Leicester twice in their first 19 games. There, the occasional “turn champions” or “return” are not so prominent.

The opponent that was missing in the “first round” was Brentford, just the opponent next Wednesday, away from home. After that, the first game of 2022 will be on January 1st, against Arsenal in London. You gunners are fourth on the table.

