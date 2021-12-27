Manchester City beat Leicester in a nine-goal match in English

Manchester City presented its fans with a victory by 6-3 over Leicester City, today, at Eitihad Stadium, in the 19th round of the Premier League. It was the third consecutive rout of Pep Guardiola’s team, which is isolated in the lead of the competition.

With an overwhelming start, City went 4-0 in the first half, with Kevin De Bruyne, Mahrez (penalty), Gundogan and Sterling (penalty). Pep Guardiola’s team, however, had a scare in the second stage and conceded three goals by Leicester in ten minutes, scored by Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho. Laporta and Sterling, however, ensured City’s victory at home.

After the ninth consecutive victory, City reaches 47 points, six more than runners-up Liverpool, who have a game in hand. As a bonus, the club reaches 50 goals in English. Leicester is the tenth, with 22.

City returns to the field next Wednesday (29), at 4:30 pm (GMT), to face Brentford away from home. Leicester host Liverpool on Tuesday (28), at 5 pm (GMT).

Overpowering start

Manchester City were on the attacking field in the first few minutes. The pressure resulted in a goal after five minutes, when Fernandinho found De Bruyne on the edge of the penalty area. The Belgian spun and swung into Schmeichel’s right corner.

With a penalty, Mahrez expanded to 15. In a corner kick, Tielemans knocked Laporta down inside the area, but the referee ordered to continue. The VAR then advised the review and, after going to the monitor, marked the penalty.

Ederson wall

Leicester’s first chance came on the set piece, and goalkeeper Ederson shone. In a free-kick near the penalty area, Maddison hit the upper right corner, and the Brazilian archer palmed. To heighten the suspense, the ball hit the crossbar before leaving.

It became a tour!

Gundogan scored City’s third in the 21st minute of the first stage. De Bruyne called on João Cancelo, who crossed close to the small area. Schmeichel tried to cut, but Gundogan took advantage of the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net.

The trampling followed, and on 25 minutes, Sterling, with another penalty, established the rout of City. Shirt 7 was brought down by Tielemans in the area. The attacker himself went to the collection, and sent in the left corner.

The score could have been even wider, but City sinned at the end of the first half, and also stopped by goalkeeper Schmeichel, who made a beautiful save in a rehearsed move by Guardiola’s team in the last move of the initial stage.

Leicester reacts

Manchester City returned to the second half, also controlling ball possession and occupying the attacking field, but it was Leicester who shook the net.

Laporte slipped while trying to cut Maddison, who went free into the penalty area and played for Iheanacho. He returned it to shirt 10, who sent it to the back of Ederson’s goal after nine minutes.

At 13, in another counterattack, Lookman drops to the visiting team. Gundogam lost the ball in the attacking field, Maddison passed it to Ihenacho, who found Lookman in the penalty area. The shirt 36 took Ederson and made Leicester’s second.

Leicester scored again at 20. Maddison submitted from outside the area, Ederson defended and, on the rebound, Iheanacho scored for the visiting team.

Set Ball ‘Save’ City

After conceding three goals in ten minutes, City slowed down Leicester’s reaction on the 23rd of the second stage, with the dead ball. In a corner from the right, Laporte rose above the Foxes defenders to make the Citizens fifth in the game.

Sterling closed the account at 41 of the second half. In another corner from the right, Rúben Dias won the defense, and Sterling deflected it to score the ninth goal of the game, sixth for City.