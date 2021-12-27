‘Manchester United will not create obstacles’

Uruguay striker has a contract with Manchester United until June 2022, but can negotiate a termination as early as January

currently at Manchester United, the attacker Edinson Cavani has generated the interest of several teams and a dispute in particular could come out. Barcelona x Corinthians.

According to the newspaper At, the English club will not create barriers for the Uruguayan to leave. The top scorer has a contract with the red devils until June 2022, but can negotiate a termination as early as January.

Also according to the vehicle, the helm has a trump card to get closer to Cavani: take advantage of the financial weaknesses of the barça. Remember that the Catalan club is going through one of the worst crises in its history.

Corinthians also contacted Luis Suarez. However, take the player out of the Madrid’s athletic is more unlikely to close with Cavani.

The São Paulo club’s plan is clear: to have a strong name in attack for the Libertadores Conmebol of 2022. The Alvinegro will try to win the bi-championship of the tournament.

On the side of Barcelona, ​​the club is also looking for an impactful name for the offensive sector. In addition to the Uruguayan team, the Catalan team aims to Ferrán Torres, of Manchester City.

Last Thursday (23), during the F90, channel program Disney that you follow by ESPN on Star+, the commentator Ze Elias brought details of Barcelona’s offer. In contact with the journalist Joaquim Piera, from the diary sport, the Catalan team intends to pay the Uruguayan a salary of 3.5 million euros per season, in addition to a bonus.

Cavani would gain an option to renew for another year, reaching expirations of €5 million a year, plus a €1 million bonus. In a total for a two-year deal, Barcelona would spend 10.5 million euros (BRL 68 million). Corinthians’s, however, was not revealed.