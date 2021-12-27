Manto da Massa wins the most beautiful shirt in the world – Galo News

Photo: Disclosure / Rooster Photo: Disclosure / Rooster

The Manto da Massa 113, created for this season, was voted the most beautiful uniform in the world in a poll launched by the website “The globe”. The Athletic shirt surpassed the uniforms of teams like Ajax, from Holland, Genoa, from Italy and Corinthians.

TOP 8 IN ELECTION

1. Athletic – Le Coq Fit – Tribute to the State of Minas Gerais,

2. Ajax – Adidas – Inspired by the song “Three Little Birds”, by Bob Marley,

3. Venezia – Kappa – Shirt brings a trompe l’oeil wall texture,

4. CRB – ​​Regattas – Shirt created by a fan,

5. Bragantino – Nike – Named “Carijó”, the shirt is black with white details,

6. Genoa – Kappa – Predominantly navy blue with textures inspired by the ocean,

7. Ponte Preto – 1900+ – Commemoration of 121 years with the club’s lyrics in place of the banner,

8. Corinthians – Nike – Third shirt in purple and honoring women.

CLOTH OF PASTA

Launched in 2020, the “Manto da Massa” campaign is an action by the Club so that fans can design and choose the model of Rooster shirt. The 2021 edition had more than 500 models and reached the impressive level of 120 thousand units sold in seven days.

The demand was so great that Atlético promoted, for a week, exclusive international sales. More than two thousand units were sold to 50 countries. The Mass Cloak 113 is a reverence to the Rooster fan. It’s for the fans, for the fans, for the fans.

Through a popular vote, the design sent by the divinepolitan Lucas Adriano de Sousa received approximately 14 thousand, out of more than 57 thousand valid votes.