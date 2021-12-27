Many job openings are opened by Gerdau

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Many job openings are opened by Gerdau 0 Views

There are opportunities in cities in Minas Gerais, such as Barão de Cocais, Ouro Branco and Três Marias, and also in other states in the country, such as Amapá, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, among others.


Gerdau, the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world, has job vacancies open for hiring professionals. Opportunities were consulted in the company’s vacancy system on sunday morning, december 26.

There are opportunities in cities in Minas Gerais, such as Barão de Cocais, Ouro Branco and Três Marias, and also in other states in the country, such as Amapá, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, among others.

Check out the list of vacancies below, the city in which the opportunity is offered and the date the vacancy was opened. To find out more about the vacancy, click on her name, which is in the table in red:


TitleLocalizationDate
Administrative Analyst – ShippingJaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil12/25/2021
SST CoordinatorOuro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 36420-00012/25/2021
Full Work Safety TechnicianOuro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 364200012/24/2021
Quality AnalystSão Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil12/23/2021
Gerdau Talent Bank – Operation (PCD)SAPUCAIA DO SUL, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil12/23/2021
Sales Area InternshipCriciúma, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil, 88807-40012/23/2021
Occupational Safety Technician ISão Caetano do Sul, São Paulo (SP), Brazil12/23/2021
HR Business PartnerTRÊS MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil12/23/2021
Operator IContagem, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil12/23/2021
Technical Electrical Maintenance-, All regions, Brazil12/22/2021
External salesmanChapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil12/22/2021
External Seller 1Chapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil12/22/2021
Logistics InternCotia, São Paulo (SP), Brazil12/21/2021
Electrical Maintainer IIIBarão de cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970 00012/21/2021
ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCERECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 5095000012/20/2021
TECHNICAL MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCERECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 5095000012/20/2021
Heat Treatment CoordinatorCharqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil12/20/2021
Operational Excellence SpecialistSapucaia do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil12/17/2021
Operator (a) ICuritiba, Paraná (PR), Brazil, 81250-16012/16/2021
Technician (a) Senior Occupational SafetyOURO BRANCO, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 364200012/16/2021
Operator (a) Cutting and Folding (Exclusive PCD vacancy)Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás (GO), Brazil12/16/2021
EXTERNAL SELLER 1 1Belém do Pará, Amapá (AP), Brazil12/16/2021
TECHNICIAN MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE IIRecife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil12/15/2021
ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN I – DRAFTING MAINTENANCE 1RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil12/15/2021
FOREST MACHINE OPERATOR 1 1 1TRES MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil12/15/2021
TitleLocalizationDate
ELECTRIC MAINTENANCE IBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
OPERATOR IIBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
Logistics CoordinatorBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE IBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
OPERATOR IBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
OPERATOR IBarão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3597000012/15/2021
Welder IWhite gold, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil12/13/2021
LGBTI+ Talent BankAll Cities, All Regions, Brazil12/12/2021
External (A) SellerRecife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil12/11/2021
Administrative InternshipSão José, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil12/10/2021
Talent Bank – Gerdau Sete LagoasSete Lagoas, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil12/07/2021
DRAFTING SPECIALISTRECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil12/07/2021
PCD Talent Bank – Gerdau CharqueadasCharqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil, 967450012/05/2021
Lead OperatorPorto Velho, Rondônia (RO), Brazil, 76812-35812/04/2021
Intern (a) UniversityMaceio, Alagoas (AL), Brazil12/03/2021

To apply for any of the vacancies available, access the Gerdau online vacancy panel and click on the name of the desired vacancy.

In addition to remuneration, the company offers competitive benefits to its employees, in addition to flexible working hours and career development opportunities.

About Gerdau

Gerdau is the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities that expand the mix of products offered to the market and the competitiveness of its operations.

In addition, it is the largest recycler in Latin America and, in the world, annually transforms millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing its commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates. The shares of Gerdau companies are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

Gerdau offers special bonus to its operational team in Brazil

Gerdau will offer a special bonus to its entire operating team due to the record financial results achieved in 2021. In recognition of their commitment and dedication throughout the year, the employees of the company’s operating teams located in Brazil and in the other nine countries in that Gerdau is present in the Americas will receive an award in the amount of an additional salary in December.

This year has been a historic one for the steel producer, which, in addition to completing 120 years, has managed to deliver record financial and operating results amidst the pandemic. The bonus reinforces Gerdau’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees, who contributed to the company recording, in 2021, the best financial performance of its centenary history.

close

ATTENTION: When copying an article from Mais Minas, or part of it, don’t forget to include the link to the original news.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Loan of up to R$ 1 thousand from Caixa Tem

Are you in need of a little extra money and not leaving the house? Know …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved