Many job openings are opened by Gerdau

Gerdau, the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world, has job vacancies open for hiring professionals. Opportunities were consulted in the company’s vacancy system on sunday morning, december 26.

There are opportunities in cities in Minas Gerais, such as Barão de Cocais, Ouro Branco and Três Marias, and also in other states in the country, such as Amapá, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, among others.

Check out the list of vacancies below, the city in which the opportunity is offered and the date the vacancy was opened. To find out more about the vacancy, click on her name, which is in the table in red:





Title Localization Date Administrative Analyst – Shipping Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil 12/25/2021 SST Coordinator Ouro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 36420-000 12/25/2021 Full Work Safety Technician Ouro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3642000 12/24/2021 Quality Analyst São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil 12/23/2021 Gerdau Talent Bank – Operation (PCD) SAPUCAIA DO SUL, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil 12/23/2021 Sales Area Internship Criciúma, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil, 88807-400 12/23/2021 Occupational Safety Technician I São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo (SP), Brazil 12/23/2021 HR Business Partner TRÊS MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil 12/23/2021 Operator I Contagem, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil 12/23/2021 Technical Electrical Maintenance -, All regions, Brazil 12/22/2021 External salesman Chapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil 12/22/2021 External Seller 1 Chapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil 12/22/2021 Logistics Intern Cotia, São Paulo (SP), Brazil 12/21/2021 Electrical Maintainer III Barão de cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970 000 12/21/2021 ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCE RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 50950000 12/20/2021 TECHNICAL MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCE RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 50950000 12/20/2021 Heat Treatment Coordinator Charqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil 12/20/2021 Operational Excellence Specialist Sapucaia do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil 12/17/2021 Operator (a) I Curitiba, Paraná (PR), Brazil, 81250-160 12/16/2021 Technician (a) Senior Occupational Safety OURO BRANCO, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3642000 12/16/2021 Operator (a) Cutting and Folding (Exclusive PCD vacancy) Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás (GO), Brazil 12/16/2021 EXTERNAL SELLER 1 1 Belém do Pará, Amapá (AP), Brazil 12/16/2021 TECHNICIAN MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE II Recife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil 12/15/2021 ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN I – DRAFTING MAINTENANCE 1 RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil 12/15/2021 FOREST MACHINE OPERATOR 1 1 1 TRES MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil 12/15/2021

Title Localization Date ELECTRIC MAINTENANCE I Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 OPERATOR II Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 Logistics Coordinator Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE I Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 OPERATOR I Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 OPERATOR I Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000 12/15/2021 Welder I White gold, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil 12/13/2021 LGBTI+ Talent Bank All Cities, All Regions, Brazil 12/12/2021 External (A) Seller Recife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil 12/11/2021 Administrative Internship São José, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil 12/10/2021 Talent Bank – Gerdau Sete Lagoas Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil 12/07/2021 DRAFTING SPECIALIST RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil 12/07/2021 PCD Talent Bank – Gerdau Charqueadas Charqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil, 9674500 12/05/2021 Lead Operator Porto Velho, Rondônia (RO), Brazil, 76812-358 12/04/2021 Intern (a) University Maceio, Alagoas (AL), Brazil 12/03/2021

To apply for any of the vacancies available, access the Gerdau online vacancy panel and click on the name of the desired vacancy.

In addition to remuneration, the company offers competitive benefits to its employees, in addition to flexible working hours and career development opportunities.

About Gerdau

Gerdau is the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities that expand the mix of products offered to the market and the competitiveness of its operations.

In addition, it is the largest recycler in Latin America and, in the world, annually transforms millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing its commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates. The shares of Gerdau companies are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

Gerdau offers special bonus to its operational team in Brazil

Gerdau will offer a special bonus to its entire operating team due to the record financial results achieved in 2021. In recognition of their commitment and dedication throughout the year, the employees of the company’s operating teams located in Brazil and in the other nine countries in that Gerdau is present in the Americas will receive an award in the amount of an additional salary in December.

This year has been a historic one for the steel producer, which, in addition to completing 120 years, has managed to deliver record financial and operating results amidst the pandemic. The bonus reinforces Gerdau’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees, who contributed to the company recording, in 2021, the best financial performance of its centenary history.