Many job openings are opened by Gerdau

There are opportunities in cities in Minas Gerais, such as Barão de Cocais, Ouro Branco and Três Marias, and also in other states in the country, such as Amapá, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, among others.
Gerdau, the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world, has job vacancies open for hiring professionals. Opportunities were consulted in the company’s vacancy system on sunday morning, december 26.
Check out the list of vacancies below, the city in which the opportunity is offered and the date the vacancy was opened. To find out more about the vacancy, click on her name, which is in the table in red:
|Title
|Localization
|Date
|Administrative Analyst – Shipping
|Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil
|12/25/2021
|SST Coordinator
|Ouro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 36420-000
|12/25/2021
|Full Work Safety Technician
|Ouro Branco, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3642000
|12/24/2021
|Quality Analyst
|São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil
|12/23/2021
|Gerdau Talent Bank – Operation (PCD)
|SAPUCAIA DO SUL, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil
|12/23/2021
|Sales Area Internship
|Criciúma, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil, 88807-400
|12/23/2021
|Occupational Safety Technician I
|São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo (SP), Brazil
|12/23/2021
|HR Business Partner
|TRÊS MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil
|12/23/2021
|Operator I
|Contagem, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil
|12/23/2021
|Technical Electrical Maintenance
|-, All regions, Brazil
|12/22/2021
|External salesman
|Chapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil
|12/22/2021
|External Seller 1
|Chapecó, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil
|12/22/2021
|Logistics Intern
|Cotia, São Paulo (SP), Brazil
|12/21/2021
|Electrical Maintainer III
|Barão de cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970 000
|12/21/2021
|ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCE
|RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 50950000
|12/20/2021
|TECHNICAL MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE II – BRIDGE MAINTENANCE
|RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil, 50950000
|12/20/2021
|Heat Treatment Coordinator
|Charqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil
|12/20/2021
|Operational Excellence Specialist
|Sapucaia do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil
|12/17/2021
|Operator (a) I
|Curitiba, Paraná (PR), Brazil, 81250-160
|12/16/2021
|Technician (a) Senior Occupational Safety
|OURO BRANCO, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 3642000
|12/16/2021
|Operator (a) Cutting and Folding (Exclusive PCD vacancy)
|Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás (GO), Brazil
|12/16/2021
|EXTERNAL SELLER 1 1
|Belém do Pará, Amapá (AP), Brazil
|12/16/2021
|TECHNICIAN MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE II
|Recife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil
|12/15/2021
|ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN I – DRAFTING MAINTENANCE 1
|RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil
|12/15/2021
|FOREST MACHINE OPERATOR 1 1 1
|TRES MARIAS, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil
|12/15/2021
|ELECTRIC MAINTENANCE I
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|OPERATOR II
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|Logistics Coordinator
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE I
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|OPERATOR I
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|OPERATOR I
|Barão de Cocais, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil, 35970000
|12/15/2021
|Welder I
|White gold, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil
|12/13/2021
|LGBTI+ Talent Bank
|All Cities, All Regions, Brazil
|12/12/2021
|External (A) Seller
|Recife, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil
|12/11/2021
|Administrative Internship
|São José, Santa Catarina (SC), Brazil
|12/10/2021
|Talent Bank – Gerdau Sete Lagoas
|Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil
|12/07/2021
|DRAFTING SPECIALIST
|RECIFE, Pernambuco (PE), Brazil
|12/07/2021
|PCD Talent Bank – Gerdau Charqueadas
|Charqueadas, Rio Grande do Sul (RS), Brazil, 9674500
|12/05/2021
|Lead Operator
|Porto Velho, Rondônia (RO), Brazil, 76812-358
|12/04/2021
|Intern (a) University
|Maceio, Alagoas (AL), Brazil
|12/03/2021
To apply for any of the vacancies available, access the Gerdau online vacancy panel and click on the name of the desired vacancy.
In addition to remuneration, the company offers competitive benefits to its employees, in addition to flexible working hours and career development opportunities.
About Gerdau
Gerdau is the largest Brazilian steel producer and one of the main suppliers of long steel in the Americas and special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities that expand the mix of products offered to the market and the competitiveness of its operations.
In addition, it is the largest recycler in Latin America and, in the world, annually transforms millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing its commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates. The shares of Gerdau companies are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.
Gerdau offers special bonus to its operational team in Brazil
Gerdau will offer a special bonus to its entire operating team due to the record financial results achieved in 2021. In recognition of their commitment and dedication throughout the year, the employees of the company’s operating teams located in Brazil and in the other nine countries in that Gerdau is present in the Americas will receive an award in the amount of an additional salary in December.
This year has been a historic one for the steel producer, which, in addition to completing 120 years, has managed to deliver record financial and operating results amidst the pandemic. The bonus reinforces Gerdau’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees, who contributed to the company recording, in 2021, the best financial performance of its centenary history.
