Maraísa confesses that she wrote Presepada with Marília to Fernando

“By me, she would have left you by now. Do what, if she loves you… Then take advantage of the fact that she doesn’t even dream of who you are”, reads Presepada’s lyrics. During a show this Sunday (26/12), Maraísa confessed that she wrote this song, together with Marília Mendonça, for Fernando Zor and Maiara. The relationship of the two ended last week, after the sertaneja discovered a betrayal of her former partner and put an end to the romance.

Many fans commented on the networks that the termination did not prevent the artist from bringing all her joy and energy to the audience at the Havan Festival, in Camboriú. At a certain point, Maiara started talking about a song that has a lot to do with her life. “This was the last song that Marília did, it was with Maraísa”, revealed the ex-girlfriend of Fernando Zor, right after the duo sang Presepada.

Maraísa revealed to fans that the song was written by Marília and she for Maiara and Fernando Zor. “We made this song for someone I don’t know, it’s a secret, I can’t tell who it was, one day you’ll find out”, he said, pointing to his sister. “It was the last stroke I gave Marília, the last composition. And she wanted to give this message, in every way she wanted to talk about it”, completed the countryman.

Grief, trigger, trauma

In one part of the song, the friends talk about how one person’s mistakes can negatively impact the other within a relationship: “For you, it’s just a hangover, just another hangover. For her, another hurt, a trigger, another trauma. While finishing the nightcap, it destroys the dreams of a lifetime”. Maiara even broke up with Fernando last week, after he performed at a party and betrayed the singer, in the same place, leaving her shaken, as reported by her on social networks.

The audience, however, could already see another woman up on the stage, exuding joy and enjoying the concerts of her colleagues in the field at the festival. Maiara & Maraísa performed at the Havan Festival and were very happy with the audience, as well as with their artist friends. The two replaced Marília Mendonça at the 12-hour concert event, which also featured Luan Santana, Marcos & Belutti, Douglas & Vinícius and Dilsinho. Zé Neto & Cristiano would also be present, but they had to cancel their participation due to Zé’s health complication.

