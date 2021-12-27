Marieta Severo talks about dictatorship: ‘it is unbearable to live without democracy’ – Politics

Marieta Severo talks about dictatorship in Brazil (photo: TV Globo/Reproduo) The actress Marieta Severo participated, last Saturday (25/12), in the program Altas Horas, on TV Globo, and recalled the difficulties imposed by the military dictatorship.

At the time, the actress, who was married to singer-songwriter Chico Buarque, decided to move away from TV and even moved to another country because of the threats she and her husband received from the military because of the AI-5. “It is unbearable to live without democracy,” he said.

“That was a long time ago, it was at the time of the dictatorship, this terrible time that we hope nothing like this will return. There was a censorship and an impossibility for Chico (Buarque) to appear on television. I thought it was unfair for me to perform with him being censored,” he said.

When she decided to walk away, the actress had just finished the play Live Wheel, in Rio de Janeiro. “Soon after, when the play went to So Paulo (the play), I couldn’t go and I was pregnant, so what happened was this. We left Brazil in January 1969 to stay 20 days and come back, but the whole story was there, Caetano was arrested, Gil was arrested, we received a lot of message that if Chico returned he would be arrested,” he said.

At the same time, Marieta gave birth to her daughter Silvia. “So, I had a belly and we decided not to go back and Silvinha was born in Italy because of that. We stayed there for more than a year, but because of this tenebrous period that some are clamoring back”, he said.

Marieta Severo da Luz to Silvia, daughter with Chico Buarque (photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

AI-5

Decreed in 1968, Institutional Act No. 5 was in force until 1979. At the time, Brazil was governed by a military dictatorship that was headed by President Artur Costa e Silva. Understood as a landmark that inaugurated the darkest period of the dictatorship, AI-5 is the final result of a process of authoritarianism in Brazil.

The act suspended for 10 years the political rights of all citizens seen as opponents of the new regime, whether civilians, military or members of the old government.

This decree was presented on the national radio network and was read by the Minister of Justice at the time, Lus Antnio da Gama e Silva. With 12 articles, AI-5 brought radical changes, including the closing of the National Congress for the first time since 1937.

Furthermore, as of the date of its publication, the president was able to decree a state of siege for an indefinite period, dismiss people from the public service, revoke mandates, confiscate private property and intervene in all states and municipalities.

Through AI-5, the military dictatorship began its harshest period, instituting censorship of the media and torture as a practice of government agents.