Marília Mendonça, Paulo Gustavo and Tarcísio Meira: remember famous dead in 2021

RIO – The year 2021 was marked by the death of actors, singers, politicians and other personalities in accidents, with rare diseases and victims of Covid-19, which claimed the lives of nearly 620,000 Brazilians. In Brazilian theater and TV, big names such as Paulo Gustavo, Tarcísio Meira, Eva Wilma and Luis Gustavo are among the famous who said goodbye to the public.

In the world of music, the country lost Marília Mendonça in a plane crash, Agnaldo Timóteo, Genival Lacerda, as well as pianist Nelson Freire. In dramaturgy, Brazilians who left over the last year were João Acaiabe, Luis Gustavo, Paulo José, Sérgio Mamberti, and the author Gilberto Braga.

Other deaths also drew attention such as MC Kevin, by actress Mabel Calzolari, for a rare disease; by journalist Cristiana Lôbo and in the field of politics, Bruno Covas, then mayor of São Paulo. Check out personalities and artists that Brazil lost this year:

Agnaldo Timoteo

In April, Agnaldo Timóteo, aged 84, died of complications from Covid-19.

Arthur Xexeo

In June, at age 69, writer and journalist Artur Xexéo died after battling lymphoma.

Bruno Covas

In May, the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, aged 41, died of cancer.

Caike Luna

Actor and comedian Caike Luna died in October, aged 42. He had been treating cancer, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma type, since April.

Camilla Beloved

In June, actress Camilla Amado died of cancer at the age of 82.

Cristiana Lobo

In November, journalist and political commentator Cristiana Lôbo, from GloboNews and site g1, died of multiple myeloma, a cancer that she had been treating for a few years and which was aggravated by pneumonia

Estacio’s Little Dominguinhos

In May, composer and samba singer Dominguinhos do Estácio died at the age of 79, victim of a cerebral hemorrhage.

Eduardo Galvão

In December, actor Eduardo Galvão died at the age of 58, a victim of Covid-19.

Eva Wilma

In May, actress Eva Wilma, aged 87, with ovarian cancer.

Genival Lacerda

In January, singer Genival Lacerda died aged 89 as a victim of Covid-19.

Gilberto Braga

In October, the author Gilberto Braga died, aged 75, a victim of complications due to a systemic infection.

John Achaiab

In April, at the age of 76, the actor died João Acaiabe, who was hospitalized in critical condition on account of Covid-19.

Jorge Picciani

In May, 66-year-old former state deputy Jorge Picciani died of bladder cancer.

Josy Oliveira

Ex-BBB Josy Oliveira dies at the age of 43, in São Paulo. She suffered an aneurysm earlier this year and was being groomed for surgery.

Leo Rosa

Luis Gustavo

In September, actor Luis Gustavo, known to television characters as his Vavá from “Sai de Baixo” died at the age of 87. Luis Gustavo had been treating bowel cancer since 2018 and died in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo, where he lived.

Mabel Calzolari

In June, actress Mabel Calzolari died after nearly two years of fighting thoracic arachnoiditis, a rare disease that affects the spinal cord.

Marília Mendonça

In November, singer Marília Mendonça died at the age of 26, in a plane accident.

Marina Miranda

Actress and comedian Marina Miranda, 90, died in September in Rio. She was suffering from Alzheimer’s, had a urinary tract infection and lung disease.

MC Kevin

In May, funk artist MC Kevin died after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel.

Mila Moreira

In December, actress Mila Moreira died aged 75.

monarch

Portela’s oldest bastion, Monarco died at the age of 88. Since November, the samba dancer was hospitalized at the Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes, where he underwent bowel surgery and did not resist the complications.

Nelson Freire

In November, pianist Nelson Freire died aged 77 from a concussion of the brain caused by a fall suffered at home.

Nelson Sergeant

In May, Nelson Sargento, a samba legend, died at the age of 96, a victim of Covid.

Orlando Drummond

In July, aged 101, actor and voice actor Orlando Drummond died of multiple organ failure

Paulo Gustavo

In May, actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo died aged 42, a victim of Covid-19

Paulo José

In August, actor, screenwriter and director Paulo José died aged 84 from pneumonia.

Paulo Mendes da Rocha

In May, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, one of the greatest names in world architecture, died at the age of 92, a victim of lung cancer

Sergio Mamberti

In September, actor Sérgio Mamberti, 82, died of a lung infection.

Tarcisio Meira

In August, Brazil said goodbye to Tarcísio Meira, aged 85, a victim of Covid-19.