Marinho responds to Gabigol’s sister after controversy over Santos residents: ‘I love this corner’ | Sport

Throw! Marinho answers Gabigol’s sister after controversy over Santos residents: ‘I love this corner’

A Santos player, Marinho decided to answer Dhiovanna Barbosa, Gabigol’s sister, who said via social media that Santos residents ”

don’t come out tidy



”. This Sunday morning, the shirt 11 do Peixe sent a hint to influencer.

In the post made by the attacker in his Instagram stories,

Marine



says he woke up “thinking how cool this city is”. Still in the small published text, the player says that it is normal for people to wear shorts and flip-flops in a region of beaches.

– I became more and more a citizen of Santos, in a city that has a welcoming people, and so here is my record of saying that I love this place – he wrote.

Marinho’s response to Gabigol’s sister (Photo: Reproduction)

In the content of the video in question, Dhiovanna appears saying that people in the city are “dropped”.

– The people don’t come out so dressed up, so I’m always very dressed up, and the people, like, more good, you know? In flip flops, loose, or with the clothes he wore seven times in a row in the same tour – said the 20-year-old girl.

Faced with the repercussions, Gabriel Barbosa’s sister published, last Friday, a sequence of stories apologizing to residents. She said she did not mean that “people are poor”, but agreed that she expressed herself wrongly.