Marinho responds to Gabigol’s sister after controversy over the city of Santos

A Santos player, Marinho decided to respond to Dhiovanna Barbosa, sister of Gabigol, who said via social media that residents of the city on the coast of São Paulo “don’t leave tidy” (watch below). This morning, the shirt 11 of Peixe sent an indirect to the influencer.

In the post made by the attacker in his Instagram stories, Marinho says he woke up “thinking about how cool this city is”.

Still in the small published text, the player says that it is normal for people to wear shorts and flip-flops in a region of beaches.

“I am becoming more and more a citizen of Santos, in a city that has a welcoming people, and so here is my record of saying that I love this place”, he wrote.

In the content of the video in question, Dhiovanna appears saying that people in the city are “dropped”.

“People don’t go out so tidy. I’m always very tidy, and people, like… more good, you know? In flip flops, dropped, or with the clothes they wore like seven times in a row in the same hangout,” he said the 20-year-old girl.

Faced with the repercussions, Gabriel Barbosa’s sister published, last Friday, a sequence of stories apologizing to residents. She said she did not mean that “people are poor”, but agreed that she expressed herself wrongly.