Marinho sends indirect to Gabigol’s sister after controversy with Santos

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Forward Marinho, from Santos, sent an alleged indirect to Dhiovanna Barbosa, the sister of Gabigol, from Flamengo. The influencer created a controversy last week after criticizing the way Santos residents dress.

“People don’t come out so tidy, so I’m always very tidy, and people, like, more good, you know? In flip flops, dropped, or with the clothes you wore seven times in a row in the same tour”, she said.

This Sunday, through Instagram, the Santos player made a statement to the city of São Paulo, which was seen by many internet users as a stab at Gabigol’s sister.

“Good morning, city of Santos. Today I woke up thinking how cool this city is, that it has simple people who wear flip flops and beach shorts! Normal thing for a beach town, right? I became more and more a citizen of Santos, in a city that has a welcoming people. So here’s my record of saying that I love this place”, wrote Marinho, with the hashtag “máximoRespect”.

marine pinning the ugly sister of Gabigol pic.twitter.com/U3aHxekzDX — dudinha ˢᶠᶜ (@duuhbatist) December 26, 2021

After the negative repercussions of her speech, Dhiovanna Barbosa even posted explanations in the stories, apologizing for what happened.

“Because I know I didn’t mean anything in evil. So I’m doing it here for my fans who are trying to help me. I expressed myself wrong, really. I wanted to say that, being from Santos, and here being on the coast, people wear more flip-flops, shorts, people don’t dress up, for example, like in São Paulo. There are a lot of people calling me names. I’m coming here to apologize, I didn’t want to express myself that way. I won’t talk about it anymore”said the sister of Gabigol.

READ TOO:

After ‘rejection’ by Datena, Band changes narrator for the Club World Cup

Renê Simões reveals that Jorge Jesus will not renew with Benfica and that the coach’s priority is Flamengo

Free on the market, Pato sends indirect to São Paulo

Leonardo leaves Neymar and Messi out and calls Mbappé the best in the world and that there are ‘good chances’ to renew